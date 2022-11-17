Step into an illuminated wonderland and be amazed by the sights of over one thousand handmade traditional Chinese lanterns inspired by theme parks and Chinese myths and legends. The New York City Winter Lantern Festival’s “Illuminate the Farm” event is back in Queens for the second year at the Queens County Farm Museum, promising an immersive luminescent experience for the entire family.
The art and tradition of Chinese lantern making dates as far back to 25 AD, starting from the Eastern Han Dynasty and then being passed down through generations. The culture of lantern making is still appreciated today, especially through events such as this one.
The festival’s website pays tribute to the art by detailing the process. In planning the displays, designers based out of New York City drafted their ideas and then created steel frames and wiring to provide a base. They added LED lights and then covered those frames with traditional Chinese silk cloth, which provides a visibly smooth finish. Finally, they added intricate detailing through paint.
The awe-inspiring results of their labor is on display for all to see at the Queens Farm, creating six acres worth of fun and photo opportunities that families will surely enjoy.
While it is the festival’s second year at the Floral Park farm, the event promises to be better than last year’s, with new and bigger lantern displays. In addition to the lanterns, guests can explore various illuminated tunnels and walkways, and children can play on lighted swings and see-saws. There are even moving displays, including animals that move their heads and bodies, and clam shells that open and close.
“I appreciate there being a local event where my kid is fully entertained, and I can admire it, too,” said one Queens mother, Rhonda Foley, while her child was preparing to pose for a photo inside of a giant illuminated Christmas tree ornament.
“It’s kind of special having this lantern festival take place here,” said another attendee, Adam Donovan. “I’m an LA transplant, so I didn’t know that there was a farm within a bus ride from me until I saw my friends post about this festival online. It’s nice that they engage with the community through events like this.”
Donovan was attending with a group of friends from Queens College, where he studies art and photography. “I’m here for the photos, but I’m having a good time seeing the art of it all, too,” he said.
Concessions include various Taiwanese foods, as well as snacks and warm beverages like hot chocolate to keep from getting too cold on frigid nights. The gift shop sells light-up toys and artisan holiday souvenirs, including the Winter Lantern Festival’s signature Wish Jars — star-shaped glass containers decorated with mini fairy lights, perfect for bringing the holiday spirit home. These can be ordered in advance for a discounted price online with the purchase of a ticket and picked up at the event, or purchased on-site.
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival’s Illuminate the Farm event at the Queens County Farm Museum shines through Jan. 8. Currently, it runs Friday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m., with free on-site parking available. From Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, it will be open daily from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $26.99 plus a $2 service fee for adults, and $17.99 plus the service fee for youth. Attendance is free for children under 2 years of age. For more information on the event and tickets, visit winterlanternfestival.com. For more information on the Queens County Farm Museum, visit queensfarm.org.
