For APEC, new digs, same old furry, scaly friends

Nature lovers of all ages came from near and far last Saturday afternoon to welcome Alley Pond Environmental Center, a nonprofit education organization, to its new temporary location in Oakland Gardens, while its home in Bayside undergoes a two- to three-year renovation designed to improve visitors’ experiences.

A crowd of more than 100 gathered for a special outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony that involved the participation of several elected officials, including former Borough President and recently elected Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Acting Borough President Sharon Lee, City Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) and Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside).

All the animals and programs for which APEC is known remain intact at its new site, a welcoming, brightly lit and colorfully decorated space.

Its multiple indoor areas bear quaint names like The Maple Room, The Discovery Room and, judging from Saturday, the most popular by far, The Animal Room, which was packed with dozens of young lovers of small mammals, reptiles, birds, insects, arachnids and more, and their equally enthusiastic adult guardians.

Rosalie Roseman of Hollis Hills brought her two grandchildren, Max Lubarsky, 8, and his brother, Drew, 4, from Plainview, LI for the event. According to Roseman, the children had previously enjoyed visits to other environmental centers, including one in the Poconos.

For Max, the main attraction was the island bearded dragon, a lizard found most commonly in the woodland and rocky desert terrain of Central Australia.

“It’s very cool,” Max said. He learned that “they have spikes along their side, a very good way to protect themselves.”

An even younger visitor was 2 1/2-year-old Evalyn Lee of Auburndale, who took a liking to Suzie, a ring-necked dove. Evalyn’s mother, Carolyn Green, said of her daughter, “She really loves animals. She loves to pet them. We want to get her aware of nature.”

Among the other popular attractions were Chilly, a male chinchilla from South America whose thick, warm fur impressed everyone who petted him, and Sam, an eastern box turtle.

Jacob Mamiye, an unusually animated environmental educator now in his third year at the center, introduced the various animals to their human admirers.

He finds the job rewarding, enjoying “seeing kids be inspired and teaching science in a re-invigorating manner.” He said the center tailors its classes to different education levels and “every age group gets what they need from the core of the unit.”

Joining the opening-day celebration were four generations of one family, including 6-year-old Fredrick Sears of Flushing. His great-grandmother, finally over a bout with pneumonia, was out for the first time since August, taking advantage of the fine weather and enjoying all that she saw.

A pair of seniors from Bayside, Irene and Edy, were impressed by their surroundings, with Irene taking particular note of “the atmosphere and all these families.”

For APEC Executive Director Irene Scheid the new locale means “a change from wetlands to woodlands” and a retraining of some employees. She was excited by the crowd, which surpassed expectations.

APEC offers numerous activities, including early childhood classes, weekend nature classes, field trips, even birthday parties. One-time programs include workshops such as “Preparing Your Garden for Spring” and “Vegetarian Bengali Cooking.”

APEC’s new site is located at 224-65 76 Ave. Visiting is free, with a $5 suggested donation. More information can be had at (718) 229-4000 or alleypond.com.