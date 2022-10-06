The Greater Ridgewood Historical Society’s annual Harvest Festival at the Vander Ende-Onderdonk House in Ridgewood is set to welcome in the fall from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. The event promises fun for the whole family, and both free admission and a free pumpkin for children under 12 years of age.
The Onderdonk House is the oldest Dutch colonial stone house in New York City. It is located on the border of Queens and Brooklyn, and the building served as a boundary marker between Queens and Kings counties in 1769. In 1975, the historical society was established in order to prevent the house’s demolition. The group raised funds to reconstruct it after it had been severely damaged in a fire, and it opened to the public in 1982.
Today, the Onderdonk House is an official New York City landmark, serving as a community museum and the home base for the GRHS. It offers tours, workshops, private events and a variety of public events year round, including St. Nicholas Day and the annual Harvest Festival.
“Previously, we had to scale down due to the pandemic. But we’re in recovery mode now,” shared Linda Monte, president of the society. With the help of plenty of volunteers and partnerships, this year’s Harvest Festival will include music, food, crafts and games to bring residents of Queens the best event possible.
“The Kiwanis Club of Glendale is supplying volunteers and assisting where needed,” Monte said. The Key Club, Kiwanian high school students, will also be assisting with the event by helping with games for the children, crafts, apple cider demonstrations and working the gift shop.
“We’re completely enclosed,” Monte noted, “so it’s nice for kids. Parents don’t have to worry — they can let go of their kids’ hands and they will be OK.”
Other Harvest Festival volunteers include Arthur Kirmss, a Dutch artist who will be sharing a collection of Dutch artifacts; fashion designer Lindy Fox, who will be demonstrating knitting along with a mini exhibit on spinning; and Kate Sundberg with Big Reuse and the NYC Department of Sanitation, who will provide materials on curbside composting, along with bags of compost to give away for those who can use it, as well as activities for the kids such as temporary tattoos and coloring books.
For those fascinated with animals, an outdoor exhibit called On The Farm will showcase history through farm tools, animal bones and photos of farms along Flushing Avenue from the archives of the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society.
Along with all the history radiating from inside of the house, visitors can admire a slice of New York City history by viewing Arbitration Rock. About the size of a Volkswagen Beetle, Arbitration Rock used to serve as a marker between colonial Kings and Queens counties. In 2001, after over 70 years underground, it was dug up from its spot on Onderdonk Avenue and placed in the Onderdonk House backyard.
The festival will happen rain or shine.
“We have a large tent in case of rain, but we always hope the sun will come out,” Monte explained. “We also have a picnic area sheltered by trees, so you can relax and admire the beautiful apple and cherry trees.”
General admission to the Harvest Festival is $10. Tickets may be purchased online at odh-harvest.eventbrite.com. If you are interested in visiting the Onderdonk House outside of the festival, it is open from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for $5 admission. More information can be found at onderdonkhouse.org.
The Onderdonk House is also participating in NYC’s Fall Open House Weekend, Oct. 22 and 23 from 12 to 5 p.m., during which admission to the house will be free. For more information on that event, visit ohny.org/weekend.
