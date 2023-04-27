For decades now, Flushing has been home to a variety of Asian communities, consisting of Chinese, Korean, Taiwanese, Indian, Filipino and Malaysian enclaves, among many others.
And with many different Asian cultures coming together at the Tangram mall in Downtown Flushing, where better to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month?
On May 6 and 7, the Asian American Activity Center will do just that: The nonprofit group will play host to its “Charm of Asia May Extravaganza,” during which members of the public are invited to get a taste of AAPI culture — literally and figuratively. The festivities will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Next weekend’s extravaganza is of particular significance as the AAAC is organizing it along with the consuls general of Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. According to AAAC founder Tammy Ngan, it’s the first time those countries have joined forces, along with Queens politicians, to organize this kind of event.
“That moment will be a very historical moment,” Ngan said.
Among those Queens politicians co-sponsoring the event are Borough President Donovan Richards, Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing).
To mark the occasion, a ceremonial ribbon cutting will be incorporated into the first day of festivities and will serve as the official start of the event. That is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Though Ngan has organized dozens of cultural events over the years, this is the first time her nonprofit is celebrating AAPI Heritage month. In fact, she said several of the consuls general did not know what AAPI Heritage Month was, since the acronym is an American term. Once she explained, however, they were on board with the event.
Throughout the weekend, area residents of all ages will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a variety of different Asian cultures through food, crafts and traditional performances right in their own backyard.
Ngan was particularly excited that the festivities will include a Cantonese opera performance. “They have very, very special makeup and costumes,” she said of the art form, which highlights morality, mythology and values. “It’s not very easy for us to see that.”
Other acts will include traditional Indian, Filipino, Indonesian, Malaysian, Sri Lankan and Thai music and dance. As for food, a number of area vendors featuring authentic Chinese, Indian, Thai and Indonesian cuisine will have plenty for attendees to purchase and enjoy throughout the festival.
To Ngan, the extravanganza is not only about family fun — it’s also about the entire AAPI community coming together.
“If you asked me about the spirit of the event, I can give you one word: unity,” she said. “Unity of all different Asians.”
Ngan added that sharing pieces of different AAPI cultures is a pleasure and an obligation. “All of us should have, more or less, a responsibility to contribute to the society and the community.”
The festival is free for all to attend. For more information, call (917) 903-2831.
