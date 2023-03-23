In her home garden, Denise Sfraga grows everything from early bulbs such as daffodils and crocus to roses and stately evergreen shrubs: arborvitae, boxwood, holly, euonymous.
In summer, the choices may seem virtually unlimited as she mixes things up every year in her search for beauty and artistic inspiration. But gardeners are, in the end, limited to what can grow in the climates they inhabit.
Not so Sfraga in her art. There she has no limits as she draws and paints stylized flowers and other images inspired by nature.
“Nature has always been an important and integral part of my creative life,” Sfraga said via email. “As a visual artist and avid gardener, the life cycle of plants has always been at the root of my creative energies and exporation. Working in my own garden and experiencing its constant state of flux, from seed germination, leaf and flower growth, and the dispersion of the next generation of seeds, to the final stages of plant decay, I have the opportunity to witness an ever evolving landscape of life forms which is where I draw visual inspiration.”
Now anyone can draw their own inspiration from Sfraga’s work, as about 40 of her pieces will be on display throughout April in an exhibit called “Strange Brew” at the Garage Art Center in Bayside.
An opening reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1. On Saturday, April 15, Sfraga will host a workshop, “Probing Peculiar Plants,” from 3 to 4:30 p.m., in which she will give a presentation about unusual flora from around the world and participants will create drawings of “their own wacky and weird plant world,” as the gallery puts it. Attendance at either event is free and open to all, though registration is required for the workshop. The gallery is located at 26-01 Corporal Kennedy St. and may be found online at garageartcenter.org. It is open by appointment.
“We are excited to welcome visitors to this exquisite exhibition, which showcases Sfraga’s extraordinary talent and her ability to evoke a sense of wonder and curiosity in viewers,” Garage Art Center Director Stephanie Lee said via email. “Her captivating works invite us to contemplate the beauty and complexity of nature, and we are confident that this exhibition will leave a lasting impression on all who attend.”
Sfraga’s works defy easy categorization, reflecting elements of various schools of abstract art. Do the geometric shapes within her flowers represent the cells of which they, and we, are made? Are the flag-like features in some of her works the leaves of the plant?
Those and infinite other questions are up to the viewer. Asked about her influences, Sfraga cited several specific artists, among them some she said have a “direct, honest simplicity of line and always intriguing form” and others who “bring energetic and expressive color in the mix.”
She also cites early plant-portrait photographers as well as more contemporary photographers who “create their own universe, their own reality.” A northern Queens resident with a long career in publishing and photography, Sfraga studied the latter at C.W. Post.
