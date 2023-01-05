Maspeth native Maxine Fisher spent more than four decades living a short hop away in Forest Hills before moving back shortly before Covid-19 came to prominence.
But after the pandemic took hold, Fisher’s regular solitary walks over two years through her home town — “This place still refers to itself as a town as opposed to a neighborhood” — revealed to her just how far away she had been, and how far back long-forgotten memories could take her while still standing on a street corner or in front of a store that is vastly different, though still much the same as when she was a child.
The title of her new book, “Finding Lost Time,” (Miller Art Co.) is inspired by Marcel Proust’s 1913 work “In Search of Lost Time” and its structure by Henry David Thoreau’s 1854 classic “Walden.” The two are her favorite writers.
She was sometimes accompanied on those walks by her long-haired dachshund, Toby, or one or more neighborhood birds.
“I began to realize everywhere I went, I added up these longterm memories that had been dormant for decades,” Fisher said in an interview this week. “Every street corner, it seemed I met some ghost from my childhood, from my family, who wanted to engage me in conversation. I was keeping a journal, so I was recording the observations, both of nature and the landscape of Maspeth. I knew as the material was accumulating, that there was perhaps a book in it.”
The final cue to do so came from friend and fellow author Richard Quinney of Wisconsin.
“He said, ‘You speak of Maspeth like it’s your Walden.’”
The book, available on Amazon, goes back to 1919, when Jacob Fisher, a young Russian Jewish immigrant with a dream of opening a men’s haberdashery shop, stumbled across a building for sale after getting lost in a place called Maspeth. Her grandfather, David, and father, Norm, all would run the store over time, their families over three generations working in The Store and living in rooms behind and above The Front, or sales floor for shirts, ties, shoes and more.
The building at 66-66 Grand Ave. still stands, now an insurance agency, minus some of the structure and land taken away in the 1950s by the construction of the Long Island Expressway.
“The LIE figuratively and literally cut Maspeth in half,” Fisher says, her voice tinged with sorrow even after all these decades.
While inspired greatly by Proust and what Fisher said was his obsession with the power of memories and how memory itself worked, there also seems to be at least some parallel with JK Rowling.
In Rowling’s Harry Potter series, portkeys are charmed objects that can transport a person to another place.
In Fisher’s book, ordinary-seeming objects can keep a person on the same street corner or same room or in front of the same building while taking them back in time.
The scent of a damp hat after a walk on a snowy evening takes one back to a closet in a classroom at PS 72, where students hung their wet winter gear.
A bright green shrub outside a shop on Grand Avenue takes one across the street to where a luncheonette served up a bright green lemon-lime drink to be enjoyed over tuna salad sandwiches with one’s mother.
Fisher was moved to enter a store that was the Maspeth Theater, looking to place the candy counter where she saw movies and attended bingo with her grandmother.
Letters from World War II Army recruit Norm Fisher to his future bride discuss his hopes for the future, even with his own so uncertain; one that the young man with a gift for writing and art secretly hoped would not include The Store. Passing the Maspeth firehouse on Grand Avenue conjures bittersweet memories of a class trip there as a girl, and of a memorable remark that day by the intelligent, affable class clown, a boy who later went to Vietnam and would never come home.
And walking past Christmas lights can still place her bundled in the back seat of her grandfather David Fisher’s car — men and boys in the front seat, women and girls in the back — to see the lights on some of the very same homes decades earlier.
