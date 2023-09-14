Virtuosos rejoice! Flushing Town Hall is hosting a plethora of events this September that music lovers are sure to enjoy, from improvisational percussion performances to beautiful boleros.
On Sept. 16, at 8 p.m., FTH will host Keys & Beats from Uruguay and Argentina. Three-time Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer and producer Gustavo Casenave and Argentinean drummer and percussionist Franco Pinna will captivate audience members with a mesmerizing piano and percussion show, complete with jazz, tango and classical elements. FTH promises an “unforgettable evening of musical brilliance and passion.”
As part of FTH’s Mini-Global Mashup series, composer and violinist Jason Kao Hwang, pipa player Sun Li, klezmer trumpeter and composer Frank London and folk singer Tine Kindermann will perform on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m., in an event called China Meets Germany — an afternoon of music, conversation and exploration.
Sept. 23 will bring Slavic Soul Party to FTH, with electrifying music from the nine-piece brass band. Slavic Soul Party is hailed as NYC’s official No. 1 band for BalkanSoul
GypsyFunk, transforming the sounds of New York life through a Balkan brass filter.
Peter Stan, the group’s accordionist and longtime Ridgewood resident, said of the music, “It’s very uplifting and energetic. Audiences really enjoy it.”
He added, ”The performance is different from most brass bands. Because this is Balkan music, with a mixture of jazz and folk. It’s really cool.”
The evening will kick off with a dance workshop, at which attendees can dive into the band’s influences and learn about their approach to blending different cultural elements. The concert will begin at 8 p.m.
The Five Boroughs Music Festival will be held on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., featuring Cecilia Duarte, Trio Chapultepec and percussionist Jesús Pacheco in a performance of Reencuentros, a collection of boleros (mid-20th century art songs from across Latin America).
Duarte described the program as “a remembrance of the moments when I listened to my mother sing. Reencuentros represents where I come from and the stories that formed me. It is important for me to share this legacy of beautiful music, only a small token of the artistic richness of Latin American music.”
If there’s anyone music doesn’t appeal to, FTH is offering other events this month.
Artist Chemin Hsiao, who was recognized with the 2023 Queens Arts Fund Grant from the New York Foundation of the Arts and the city Department of Cultural Affairs, will visit FTH on Sept. 23 for a painting workshop. All are welcome to join Hsiao, whose works adorn the entrance of Skyview Mall, for an afternoon of watercolor painting from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Following the workshop, Hsiao will host a walkthrough of his newest exhibition, “From Past to Present.”
On Sept. 27 at 6 p.m., FTH will be present a film screening for Unto Poverty: Flushing + Sixty First Productions’ documentary premiere of “The Cost of Living.” The film depicts the lives of three extraordinary individuals and families who call the greater Flushing area their home.
For more information on these events and to purchase tickets, call (718) 463-7700 or visit flushingtownhall.org.
