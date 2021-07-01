Are you hosting a Fourth of July picnic and want to augment your amazing barbecue offerings? Or have you been invited to one and want to bring a side dish that will both feed and wow a lot of your fellow guests without spending much time or money?
We’ve got you covered — with some Gannon family recipes that can get you in and out of the kitchen with minimal time and cost.
Red potato salad with egg
• 5-pound bag of red potatoes
• 5 hard-boiled eggs
• 1 stalk celery, thinly sliced
• 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
• 1 1/2 tablespoons mustard
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
• 1/2 medium onion chopped
• 1 tablespoon salt
• large pinch of ground black pepper
• fresh parsley sprigs
• paprika
• crumpled bacon bits (optional)
Cut the potatoes into cubes or chunks and boil in a pot of water with a pinch of salt; cook until chunks are firm but not hard. Drain and rinse in cold water.
Chop the eggs and place them in a serving bowl with the potatoes. Add the onions, celery and parsley. Add a mixture of mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper. Mix well until all ingredients are coated.
Refrigerate for at least a few hours and keep chilled until ready to serve. Sprinkle with paprika and add fresh parsley sprigs for garnish. Bacon bits can be used as a garnish or added to the recipe to taste.
Tuna macaroni salad with apple chunks
• 2 boxes large macaroni shells or rotelli
• 3 5-oz. cans tuna (any brand, packed in water or oil)
• 1 large or two small or medium apples
• 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
* 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
• 1 green bell pepper
• 1 red bell pepper
• 1 large or 2 small celery stalks chopped thin
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
• 1 small carrot
• 1 teaspoon salt
• large pinch of ground black pepper
Boil the macaroni in a pot with a pinch of salt until firm but not hard. Drain and rinse in cold water.
Slice three thin rings from each of the peppers; set the rings aside for later andchop up the rest of both peppers. Chop the apple into medium to small chunks and cut the celery into thin slices.
Add the chopped peppers, apple chunks and celery to the pasta. Drain the tuna, add to the pasta and mix the ingredients thoroughly. Combine the mayonnaise, vinegar, parsley, salt and pepper. Stir and pour over the pasta. Mix well until all the macaroni is coated.
Garnish with the rings from the peppers, and with shavings from the carrot, using a vegetable peeler. Refrigerate at least a few hours. Keep chilled until ready to serve.
