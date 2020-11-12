This fall the Queens County Farm Museum has become a draw for social media influencers.
A fall-themed floral installation called “The Fall Escape” created by an event decoration company has brought in thousands of visitors searching for Instagram-able moments in its intricate arrangements.
When the farm museum’s administrators realized that they were going to have to reduce their capacity due to COVID restrictions, they began looking to unused parts of the property for another attraction.
They found Azizan Ali and Laila Ahmed, two decorators with Design House Decor, a company that usually puts on weddings, corporate events and parties. The result is a field of large-scale floral objects within a fall theme.
The installations include a beflowered apple shed, a “cornfessional” podium with cornstalks jutting out of it and the world’s largest floral latte — a 13-foot-tall simulacrum of a pumpkin spice latte, with white flowers spilling from the top like foam. It also contains an apple. Beyond the fall theme, the idea is to create a series of massive flower arrangements that function as sets for visitors to snap a selfie or a family portrait.
On Sunday, the visitors were split between young millennials and zoomers looking to bolster their social media presence and parents with young children who wanted a fall photo shoot.
Whitestone resident Denise Pisapia, who came with her two daughters, said she had to make up for lost photo opportunities during quarantine.
“They had no school pictures this year. So I was like, I need to take some pictures of them,” said Pisapia.
Brianna Torres, a college student who came to take photos with two friends, runs @adventurezbybri, an Instagram account that lists and documents ideas for weekend trips.
“I just post places that I go to and advise [followers] where to go,” Torres said.
Ines Solis, who came with her two friends after they saw friends tagging the installation on Instagram, insisted that she was not an influencer as she and her crew posed and strutted around a patch of oversized roses.
“I’m a boring nurse,” she said laughing. “We have regular jobs.”
The viral approach to the outdoors attraction is working. Ahmed said that the installation had reached its capacity both days of the past weekend when it sold over 1,000 tickets. The daily capacity is about 1,000 to 1,100 visitors, but hourly only about 125 people are allowed inside the space at one time. Right as it opened at 10 a.m. on Sunday, a line of eager visitors materialized outside the installation.
It’s open daily until Nov. 29, weather permitting, from 12 to 5 p.m. during the week and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
