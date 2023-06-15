Whether you’re curious about New York’s dairy and honey or just a kid who loves sweet treats, the Queens County Farm Museum’s Milk & Honey Month celebration has something for everyone.
Throughout the month of June, the farm is hosting a series of both free and paid programming in honor of National Pollinator Month and National Dairy Month, from daily Cabot cheese samples to a pop-up ice cream shop on weekends.
Milk & Honey Month programs educate visitors about the integral role of pollinators and local farmers to put fresh milk and honey on tables all over New York.
“It’s important for all of us to know where our food comes from,” farm Executive Director Jennifer Walden said over email. “Agriculture is an important industry in New York State and Queens County Farm Museum has been a leader in producing hyper-locally grown food as the largest tract of farmland in New York City. We have three active farmstand locations in Queens, shortening the distance from farm to fork for New Yorkers.”
One kid-friendly way the farm supports New York farmers is through a free Milk & Cookie Hour on Fridays at 3 p.m., courtesy of Hudson Valley Fresh.
Flushing-based scoop shop Max & Mina’s is also bringing an ice cream pop-up to Queens Farm.
Max & Mina’s ice cream uses dairy in unique ways — founded in 1997, the shop calls itself the founders of cereal ice cream, with flavors like Fruity Pebbles and Captain Crunch Cookies and Cream.
Curious minds can also participate in a daily scavenger hunt or hear directly from beekeepers during apiary talks on weekends. The farm museum is home to the largest apiary in New York City.
Visitors of all ages can relax on its beautiful grounds at a Root to Rise: Farm Yoga session with Theresa Rossini.
Walden said that, in addition to the resurgent agricultural industry, Milk & Honey Month events connect visitors to the historic site of the Queens County Farm Museum.
“Milk & Honey Month is about connecting New Yorkers to New York State Agriculture and Queens Farm’s historic site in a very yummy way!” she said. “While visitors are here enjoying the free Cabot Cheese samples or some of our other robust programs, they can learn more about this historic working farm that has been continuously farmed since 1697.”
A Taste of History allows visitors to churn butter by hand, taste honey and receive a free guided tour of the Adriance Farmhouse, constructed in 1772.
Among the farm’s paid programs are Urban Beekeeping, a master class for visitors curious about starting their own beehive, and Art on the Farm: Watercolor, Pen & Ink, in which Denis Ponsot leads the group in recreating the farm’s natural beauty and idyll on canvas.
The farm celebrated the strawberry moon on June 3 with an evening of wine pairings, strawberry tasting and a tour overlooking the sunset.
The Queens County Farm Museum collaborated with several of its supporters on Milk & Honey Month programming, including the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, New York City Council, Northwell Health, New York Animal Agriculture Coalition, Andrew’s Honey, Cabot Cheese Cooperative, Max & Mina’s, the Queens Public Library, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, Lifeway Kefir and Hudson Valley Fresh.
For a detailed list of Milk & Honey Month events, visit queensfarm.org.
