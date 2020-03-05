Funerals are not generally looked upon as great sources of hilarity. But in “Chicken and Biscuits,” the new socially conscious play by Douglas Lyons, the laughs come steadily, beginning with a series of vignettes that introduce the characters and help set the relationships, and continuing through the service itself.
For all its comic moments, of which there are plenty, the play, now being performed at Queens Theatre through March 22, offers serious commentaries on a wide variety of issues, among them the roles that women of color play in society; the importance of learning to accept others (as well as oneself) as they are; and the racial and sexual prejudices that still abound.
It also explores how it feels to live in an oppressive society; what it means to be single after a certain age; the pitfalls of miscommunication; the realization that we sometimes don’t really know even those who are closest to us; and the importance of learning where true happiness lies.
Each of these themes, and others, surfaces during the play’s breezy 95-minute running time, some more profoundly than others. But almost without exception they are handled with humor and humanity.
All the characters except one are African Americans, the majority of them women. A note in the program indicates that Lyons felt compelled to write the play to honor the black women in his own family. “I firmly believe black women carry a rare magic that’s often overshadowed by narratives of oppression and stereotypes based in perception, not truth,” he says.
The play, he concludes, is dedicated to the multilayered beauty of black life.
It focuses on Baneatta (Jennifer Fouché) and her sister Beverly (Ebony Marshall-Oliver), who attempt to put their differences aside when they come together to bury their father, Bernard.
Also featured significantly are several other members of their family, each of whom has a strong, distinct personality. Fireworks seem inevitable from the outset and things only get more complicated as the story progresses, coming to a head with the surprise appearance of a relative who turns up late in the proceedings.
As directed by Zhailon Levingston, each actor fully inhabits his or her character, whether emoting dramatically or uttering a barely audible aside.
As Baneatta, Fouché is both dignified and funny as hell, offering razor-sharp comedic timing. In fact, everyone is called upon to react to circumstances and each other with split-second precision, and no one falters. The exchanges between Fouché and Marshall-Oliver’s self-centered, husband-seeking Beverly set the sparks flying early on, with Fouché landing many a barb firmly aimed at her sister’s questionable funeral apparel.
Robert G. McKay brings a resonant voice to the role of Reginald, Baneatta’s husband, the new pastor who presides at the funeral.
When their son, Kenny (Josh Adam Ramos), shows up with his boyfriend, Logan (Brendan Ellis), a young, white, Jewish man, we quickly learn that dad is much more accepting of their relationship than mom. The two actors play their roles with honesty and restraint. Ellis is given many an opportunity to earn laughs as the outsider in the group and he takes full advantage of each.
Alana Raquel Bowers plays Simone, Baneatta and Reginald’s beauteous daughter, who delivers a charming, heartfelt tribute to her grandfather. Later, Bowers and Ramos share one of the play’s most touching moments.
Beverly’s daughter, La’trice, about to turn 16, is brought to life by Aigner Mizzelle in full teenaged histrionic mode. Ashanti J’Aria makes a relatively brief but affecting mark on the proceedings.
Fine work from the set (Nate Bertone), costume (Heather McDevitt Barton)and lighting (Adam Honoré) designers abets the production. Plush new pew-like seating, appropriate for a church setting, completes the experience.
