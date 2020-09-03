Ask Forest Hills resident David Russell his favorite ballplayer as a boy and he goes back to Mike Piazza and the 1999 Mets.
The team that year featured a monster 40-home run, 120-RBI season from its catcher; a now-established Edgardo Alfonso; the second go-’round of Bobby Bonilla; and journeyman Matt Franco carving his name eternally into Mets-Yankees lore with a pinch-single against Mariano Rivera.
But do you remember that they also had a pitcher named Pat Mahomes, whose kid became a decent football player?
Russell, an associate editor with the Chronicle, does. And he has compiled that and lore from every season of the Metropolitans’ existence in “Fabulous to Futile in Flushing - A Year-by-Year History of the Mets,” published by Summer Game Books.
The book combines the best parts of a media guide, trivia book and serious study of Mets history. Don’t be intimidated by its 345-page count — it’s a fast, enjoyable read with black-and-white photos.
“It was a labor of love,” said Russell, who exhaustively searched newspaper clippings, magazine articles, wire service accounts and numerous other sources while working on and off on the book for a few years.
“It’s amazing what articles you can find if you Google enough,” he said.
But he rewarded readers with a treasury for both Mets fans and baseball geeks in general.
“It’s not just about the 1969 and 1986 champions, though I did write a lot about those teams,” he said.
Each chapter — one for every year from 1962 to 2019 — features the opening day lineup, key acquisitions and departures from the year before, and informative but fun details, such as the fact that the Mets went over .500 in April 1969 — for the first time in two years, 358 days.
It is a trivia lover’s dream, with seven separate quizzes that test just how big a Mets fan the reader is.
Russell delves into Casey Stengel’s loveable losers, Gil Hodges’ Miracle Mets, obscure players who wore the team’s uniform and trades from Marvelous Marv Throneberry to Nolan Ryan-for-Jim Fregosi to 1977’s Midnight Massacre.
Charts for each year include the top five batters and pitchers and the top five season highlights. Each chapter also features a player who was fabulous — Joel Youngblood appeared in only 43 games for the 1981 Mets but represented them at the All-Star Game; and the futile — Wayne (3-for-33 in 1964) Graham.
“He Was a Met?” offers memories and surprises, reminding fans of players who were successful elsewhere either long before or long after their tours in Flushing.
Then there are cases like Jose Lima, not necessarily obscure or forgotten, but who puzzle Russell just the same.
“The Mets gave him No. 17 after Keith Hernandez,” Russell said, recalling the fan-favorite first baseman turned top-flight broadcaster. “They don’t retire 17 for Keith, then they give it to Lima, David Newhan and Fernando Tatis.”
Russell said perhaps the biggest “what if?” in Mets history was the death of Manager Gil Hodges of a massive heart attack in spring training in 1972, two days short of his 48th birthday and less than four years after a small heart attack in 1968.
And, while any book with the ’62 Mets, Casey Stengel and Yogi Berra is humorous, “Final Resting Ground” graphics pay tribute to the likes of Willie Mays and former Brooklyn Dodger favorite Carl Erskine, those in the twilight of their careers when they came to the Polo Grounds, Shea Stadium or Citi Field to briefly bask just one more time under the big league sun.
‘Fabulous to Futile in Flushing’
What: Book by David Russell
Where: summergamesbooks.com, amazon.com, e-book retailers
Cost: $19.99; $8.99 e-book
