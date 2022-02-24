Be it a small family plot from Queens’ days as farmland or Calvary covering 365 acres, cemeteries tell stories of the history of the borough and those who have lived here.
In his new book, “Dead Queens,” author Richard Panchyk tells the stories of the cemeteries themselves, in 128 pages with more than 230 photographs.
The book is the latest of Panchyk’s works in the America Through Time series by Arcadia Publishers. It was a collaborative effort with his daughter, Lizz, who accompanied him to several cemeteries and helped him take and select the photos.
“Keep in mind that until about the mid-19th century there weren’t any of these big cemeteries,” Panchyk, who grew up in Elmhurst, told the Chronicle in a telephone interview. “Until then it was either church yards or family plots that you had in the backyard. And there are probably still some that we don’t know about.”
An example, he said, was the discovery in 1931 of Native American remains by a road construction crew. They were reinterred in Zion Episcopal Cemetery in Douglaston.
His research actually goes back to the days when he worked on his book “Hidden History of Queens,” released in 2018.
“I was looking at cemeteries at that point, and I decided it would make a good book of its own,” he said. It does not include all cemeteries in Queens, something he said, pun intended or not, would be a huge undertaking, but it covers the majority.
“I tried to hit the biggest ones,” he said. “ ... I tried to make selections based on varied geography, Western Queens, Eastern Queens, northern, southern. Large cemeteries and church yards.” There are also small family cemeteries such as the Pullis family plot located within Juniper Valley Park and the Remsen Cemetery in Rego Park that includes graves of Revolutionary War veterans. He even posted decades-old family photos from St. Michael’s in East Elmhurst.
And the Panchyks resisted any temptation to turn the book into a “celebrity graves” tour, though there are big names by the thousands in the borough.
“I think I consciously avoided that,” he said. “If you do that, you wind up very focused on a specific aspect when there’s so much more history and interesting sights with the cemeteries; more than just ‘Houdini is buried here.’” He said with websites like Findagrave.com one can easily locate where any celebrity is buried within a cemetery.
Among his favorites was All Faiths Cemetery in Middle Village, formerly Lutheran Cemetery.
“Not just because of its size, but because of the wide variety of areas within,” he said. “Also the types of stones, new ones, old ones. I have a picture in the book where you almost think you are in a rural cemetery in Vermont. There’s a little brick path. You don’t see signs of anything else, and you feel very removed from Queens. Other places you go and you’re right next to Christ the King High School and Metropolitan Avenue.”
And, of course, there are sad stories.
“One stone I encountered was very poignant,” he said, referring to that of Samuel Clopton in Flushing Cemetery.
“It’s a woman beside herself with grief on her knees, her head resting on the stone. It struck me as tremendously sad; she is devastated by the loss. It makes you realize that every gravestone has its own story, about the person’s life, who misses them, who they were important to. And obviously these stones would cost a lot of money. Not everyone can afford to express their sentiments in art form like that. But some of the stones I encountered were very powerful.”
