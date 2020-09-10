After weeks of only being able to catch a glimpse of exotic and wild animals through virtual programming, animal lovers are finally invited to visit the alligators, sea lions and pumas of the Queens Zoo in person once again.
Located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the Queens Zoo exhibits have opened to the public, but with slight changes to accommodate social distancing. Prior to arriving, visitors are required to reserve tickets in advance for specific dates and times, and everyone is required to wear masks and respect a 6-foot distance from others.
Despite the small changes for health and safety, the experience can be just as fun and educational as it always had been.
Upon arriving, guests are instructed to follow a one-way path that travels from one exhibit to the next. Beginning in the Waterfowl Marsh exhibit, visitors have the opportunity to feed the various breeds of ducks — including canvasbacks, hooded mergansers and redheads — as they swim underneath the path’s bridges and watch as they dive below the surface to chase after fish. Three American alligators and two bald eagles can also be found along the path, though in separate enclosures.
The rest of the Animal Trail wraps around various other enclosures, where visitors can visit a lynx family, grazing Roosevelt elks, running coyotes and more.
“He’s my favorite because he gets close. He’s looking at me!,” 7-year-old Alana Neal said of one of the pumas pacing just a few inches away with nothing but a glass window between the two. Her sister, 5-year-old Jessica, was more apprehensive of the stalking cat, and said she preferred the Canada lynx family that were sleeping in the enclosure next door.
“The babies were hiding in the rocks,” she said, adding that she liked the “beards” and pointy ears the felines are famous for.
Also included in the Animal Trail is the Aviary, which hosts a variety of birds from across the Western Hemipshere, including thickbilled parrots, bobwhite quails, cattle egrets and more. A rising bridge located in the center of the enclosure offers a bird’s-eye view, where guests can get a closer look at the loudest birds in the enclosure: the large green, red and yellow mecaws. Though they mostly prefer to stay up in the trees or down in the water, the birds can be found occasionally perching on the nearby path handrails.
Though the sea lion feedings are temporarily canceled, visitors are still afforded the pleasure of watching the marine animals swim and dive around their tank and possibly witness them jump on top of the outer edge of their pool.
“They’re funny animals,” said 10-year-old Danny Conforti, pointing to one sitting underneath the waterfall and chomping at the falling water. “They’re fast because they have [flippers] ... I wish I could swim with them.”
Other animals featured along the Animal Trail include owls, bison, pronghorns, pudus, Chacoan peccaries and Andean bears. Also along the way is the Extinct Species graveyard, which displays on headstones the names, photos and origins of animals across the globe that no longer exist. Though not as fun as seeing live animals in their enclosures, the graveyard serves as an educational tool for visitors on the threats of wildlife endangerment.
After completing the loop around the Animal Trail, visitors can cross to the other side of the zoo, which hosts domestic and farm animals, many of which the guests are encouraged to hand feed.
“He’s tickling me!” giggled Ryan Wardle, 8, as he fed one of the goats. “They came over to me right away and ate out of my hand so fast I had to get more.”
The domestic animals exhibit also features the belted Galloway cow, Jacobs four-horned sheep, Texas longhorn cattle and horses. For 5-year-old Sam Pinsky, the Flemish Giant rabbits were her favorite.
“They look just like my bunny but a hundred times bigger,” she said of the 20-pound white rabbits. “But I want Leo to stay small.”
For more information or to reserve tickets, visit queenszoo.com.
