Queens’ casino has the goods when it comes to holiday-time entertainment options.
Ten bands are coming to Resorts World’s Bar 360 in the leadup to the new year, including shows scheduled for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Next Friday, Dec. 16, Fleetwood Macked — a tribute band paying homage to one of the iconic rock groups of the 1970s and ‘80s — will grace the Resorts World stage for what Hillary Epstein — Stevie Nicks’ doppleganger — says must be their 12th show there. It will be their first anywhere since the passing of longtime Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and vocalist Christine McVie.
“It sounds silly since I’m a grown woman, but not only was I hysterical, I felt like I lost a member of my family — like an aunt,” Epstein said about hearing of McVie’s death on Nov. 30. “It was such a profound shock and sadness.
“I get choked up about it now. She was so amazing, and talented, and funny, and kind, and important to Fleetwood Mac.”
Cecile Spagna performs as McVie in the cover group, along with Epstein and her husband Michael, who performs as Lindsey Buckingham, Jay Novas as John McVie and Phil Weiss as Mick Fleetwood.
Epstein says they have an entire bloc planned in McVie’s honor at their Resorts World show on Dec. 16, and will continue to pay homage to the late performer for the foreseeable future.
“Everybody needs that and wants to hear it,” Epstein said.
On Christmas Eve, The Priceless Band will take the Bar 360 stage, bringing with it holiday cheer and its typical high-octane energy, according to lead vocalist Saundra Price.
“We have a connection with the audiences that come in to see us,” she said. “When they leave, we want them to have the most memorable experience, so they’ll be able to tell their mom, their next-door neighbors, their children to come.”
Price says the group, which consists of 10 members in total but will be shrunk down to six for their Resorts World performance, takes audience members on a time travel journey through music. A typical performance might start with Motown classics, then move into disco and close with more modern Top-40 hits.
“When we get off the stage, we don’t hear them saying, ‘Oh you guys didn’t do this, you didn’t do that,’” she said. “We really, really give them what they want to hear.”
Resorts World will close out 2022 with a performance from Front & Center, featuring a preshow from DJ Lax. Band leader and drummer Steven “Sticks” Jenkins said this is the group’s eighth time doing New Year’s at the resort.
While Jenkins said the New Year’s crowd tends to skew younger, the group will stay true to its roots: mixing the new with the old to leave the audience feeling good, and getting them involved in the fun along the way.
“The stage is about 25 feet high, and we come off the stage and we walk around in the crowd,” he said. “We go out during the show and we line dance with them, we sing ballads at the tables.”
“The people love that,” he added.
Those looking for more information on Bar 360’s full December slate can visit rwnewyork.com/entertainment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.