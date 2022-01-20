Maspeth’s Mrs. gallery opened its third solo exhibition of artist Elizabeth Atterbury’s work on Jan. 15. The exhibit, entitled “Duets,” has a combination of prints and sculptures, the former from Atterbury’s latest portfolio, “Calendars.”
Upon entering the gallery, one is immediately struck by the stark contrast between the all-white walls of the space and the bright yet soothing colors of Atterbury’s work. The space is pulled together with the exhibition’s two crowning jewels: Atterbury’s 7-plus feet wide folding fans, each made of cherrywood and splayed out for visitors to admire.
The project is a departure from Atterbury’s previous work; a photographer by trade, this is her first full, print show, with the exception of a small display at the Armory Show in March 2020. Both of her prior shows at Mrs., “3 Sets” in 2017 and “Night Comes In” in 2018, have highlighted much of her sculpture work, in addition to her photography.
The monotype prints that cover the walls each combine chine-colle and embossment to create unique, abstract pieces. Each uses a variety of colors as a base, all of which are pieces of paper pressed onto the back with wheat paste. On top of that, Atterbury presses hand-cut copper plates, many of which are shaped like household items, such as a stamp or a piece of fruit.
Many of the embossments are translated versions of drawings made by Atterbury’s son, allowing her to integrate one of the collection’s central elements: motherhood, particularly in our current moment.
“To be an artist and have young kids who are working in such an uninhibited way, it’s a really kind of beautiful thing to watch,” Atterbury said. ”I think with the last couple of years, spending so much time at home, especially at the beginning of Covid, certainly there was a lot of sitting around together. So I guess I think a lot of the prints I made as having kind of artifacts that are time stamps of when these are made.”
At first glance, “Calendars” prints are quite minimalist. But to Mrs. co-owner and founder Sara Maria Salamone, Atterbury’s work goes much deeper.
“[The copper plates] can just be these very banal shapes, like a comb, or a postage stamp. But, they do have these very personal and intrinsic values for the artist,” she told the Chronicle. “In seeing them and honoring them, I think they become more than what they are initially: They’re initially useless, which I think is really romantic, personally, and very heartfelt.”
Mrs. is located at 60-40 56 Drive in Maspeth. “Duets” will be open to the public through Mar. 12.
