It’s only fitting that two lights that converge on the front curtain of The Gingerbread Players’ postage stamp stage at St. Luke’s Church in Forest Hills, where a new production of the classic comic operetta, “Babes in Toyland,” is now on view, should form a giant heart ... for this show is overflowing with love.
And it’s no wonder! The show was a long time in coming, having originally been scheduled for 2020 and again in 2021, both times being sidelined by the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s obvious that all concerned were happy to have live audiences back in the house.
While many of the famous melodies, all lilting, by Victor Herbert remain in place, a new book for this tale (known also as “The March of the Wooden Soldiers”), which brings together a veritable smorgasbord of beloved storybook characters in a battle between good and evil, has been written by Gingerbread mainstay Louise Guinther, who has also directed with obvious affection for the material.
Many of the melodies are easily recognizable, with “Toyland” being its signature piece. But the score is filled with soaring tunes from start to finish.
And, it’s good to be able to report, nearly the entire company, numbering around three dozen, can really sing.
Jillian Kowal brings a clear soprano to the central role of young shepherdess Bo-Peep. She is joined in a duet, “Mignonette,” by tall, long-haired Ronan Finley, as her beau, Tom-Tom, the Piper’s Son, with whom she will undoubtedly find happiness in the end.
In “It’s Tom-Tom,” Ryan Stahl and Delinda Pisapia join Kowal as two of Bo-Peep’s confidantes, blending their voices beautifully.
Jim Chamberlain, a Gingerbread favorite from way back, adds another colorful character to his repertoire as the sinister schoolmaster, Barnaby, selling his number, “You’ve Been Looking for a Man Like Me,” for all it’s worth. He’s joined by Andrew Dinan and Nick Cuttonaro as his two inept henchmen, delivering a memorable “He Won’t Be Happy ’Til He Gets It.” The duo provides many of the show’s comical moments, including a gypsy-flavored number, “Floretta,” complete with falsetto singing.
The cast features a group of very talented youngsters, all of whom display discipline beyond their years, with several offering standout vocals, particularly Wendy Wu as Dolly and multiple soloists in a classroom song, “I Can’t Do the Sum.” Frankie Wang does a fine job as Raggedy Andy.
As The Toymaker, Bart DeFinna gets to lead the “Toyland” number, which is given a singalong reprise at show’s conclusion. And special mention must be made of the show’s featured dancer, Pauline Voronova, who is equally adept at ballet and cartwheels.
Kudos to musical director Olivia Grugan, who has done justice to Herbert’s music, which was arranged by William Ryden.
Physically, the show is most agreeable. Set designer Elizabeth Reynolds and lighting designer Jean Tessier have created lovely storybook settings, with costume designer Joanna Friedman providing a wide array of outfits for everyone from Mother Hubbard and Miss Muffett to a cuckoo clock and a jack-in-the-box. And her smartly dressed toy soldiers get a round of applause for just looking so sharp.
Remaining performances at the church (85 Greenway South, Forest Hills) are on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. and May 7 and 8 at 2:30 p.m. The suggested donation is $15. For more information, call (718) 261-7772 or visit gingerbreadplayers.org.
