A situation that is particularly complex and which becomes increasingly so with the passage of time — in short, any experience that is difficult to navigate — is sometimes described as a rabbit hole, a term often traced to Lewis Carroll’s classic story “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”
Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire borrowed the phrase as the title of his Pulitzer Prize-winning family drama, which made its debut on Broadway in 2006.
And now, “Rabbit Hole” has arrived closer to home, in an affecting performance from City Gate Productions, running at The Secret Theatre through Oct. 23.
Becca and Howie are a young suburban married couple who are attempting to navigate life in the aftermath of the death of their 4-year-old son, Danny. Both have a hard time dealing with the tragedy as they try to cope in their individual ways.
Becca apparently wants to do whatever she can to forget, including selling the family home, which is filled with memories of the young boy. “He’s everywhere,” she says. Howie, angry and depressed, wants to have another child, an idea that does not sit well with Becca.
Complicating the family issues are Becca’s seemingly irresponsible younger sister, Izzy, unmarried and pregnant, and the sisters’ mother, Nat, who has some heavy issues of her own to deal with.
There is a fifth character who appears chiefly near the end of the two-act play, a sensitive 17-year-old boy named Jason, who blames himself for Danny’s death and is filled with remorse.
Matters get more and more involved. Selling the house seems an impossibility once prospective buyers find out about the tragic accident that threatens to rip the family apart. Everyday occurrences that would ordinarily pass uneventfully prove unnerving. Suspicions begin to turn family members against each other. And the death of another family member is the source of much agitation.
All of this is presented simply and honesty, both in Lindsay-Abaire’s writing and in the performances of the ensemble cast, under the sympathetic direction of Virginia Harmon.
Center stage for most of the evening (or matinee) is Lauren Snyder, who deals with a rollercoaster of emotions as Becca, wisely underplaying the perpetual pain, making the more dramatic outbursts all the more meaningful. Rich Feldman is equally effective as Howie.
Snyder and Feldman share a very well-played scene near the end of the first act, wherein it is revealed that Becca has accidentally or, perhaps purposely, disposed of one of Howie’s most treasured memories of Danny.
“You have to stop erasing him,” Howie says.
As Izzy, Amanda Montoni gets many of the play’s laughs, while capturing the essence of a young woman who, more than anything, wants her loved ones to show some faith in her. Kim Guarino provides the voice of reason, embodied in the character of Nat.
Jonathan Mora turns in a most sensitive portrayal of young Jason. His recitation of a letter is very touching and the awkwardness of Jason’s meeting with Becca is well played by both actors.
The small playing area is utilized wisely, with three different locations depicted simultaneously. Scene changes happen smoothly and with hardly an interruption of the action.
The production, which was reviewed via video recording of opening night, continues at The Secret Theatre (38-02 61 St., Woodside) on Oct. 20, 21 and 22 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more, visit citygateproductions.org or call (718) 433-9030.
