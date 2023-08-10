The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival New York is back this weekend at Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s Meadow Lake for two days of celebration, food, multicultural performances, fun and of course, dragon boat races.
Although there are many different origin stories behind the Dragon Boat Festival, the most common one says it is meant to honor the death of Qu Yuan, a poet, minister and high political officer who was exiled during the Zhou dynasty for his opposition to the state’s military alliance. After 28 years in exile, he drowned himself in the Miluo River. His supporters attempted to rescue him and searched for his body in the river, but it was never recovered.
Today the competitive festival is traditionally held the first or second week in August. Last year, it was held the last weekend in July, but marketing director David Archer said that was an anomaly.
Archer said this is the first time since the pandemic that the event is back, as he put it, “in full force.”
“It’s a full two-day festival with many, many sponsors and food and the stage,” he told the Chronicle. “It’s really the first time since 2019 where we’ll really have a full-scale festival. We’re anticipating a really good audience.”
As usual, the festival’s opening ceremony, which is scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 a.m., will feature a dragon dance — this year from the Malaysian United Group Dragon Dance Team — culminating with the traditional dotting of the eye, awakening the great beast for the celebration.
Part of the festival’s return to top form includes introducing several new dragon boats and new races for them to compete in, joining the more than 100 heats already scheduled. Perhaps most notably, the Flushing Faithful can expect to see some blue and orange out on the water this weekend, with Mets owner Steve Cohen sponsoring a new boat. Archer said an appearance from Mr. Met is on the table.
Meanwhile, Archer said, the offices of four city elected officials will hit the water to square off in the first-ever Municipal Invitational on Saturday afternoon as they compete “for bragging rights and trash talk”: Mayor Adams, Comptroller Brad Lander, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
“The Comptroller sort of roused the audience and got these people involved last year, so it’s sort of a new race that we’re hoping can grow,” Archer said.
As for whether Adams and Lander will be there personally, Archer added, “The mayor might, but the comptroller’s definitely there — he’s been out on the water practicing.”
A variety of area food vendors will be on-site throughout the weekend, including Kapamilya Filipino, Tacos el Mole Corp, Mao’s Bao, Bayside Lemonade, Meat Asia BBQ, Menya Jiro, Cano Coffee and Anda Boba Tea. Cousins Maine Lobster and Catmint Wheel Cake will be available on Saturday only.
While the fesitval is free to enter, attendees should bring their wallets to purchase food. Due to the limited amount of parking at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, guests are highly encouraged to take the No. 7 train to the Mets-Willets Point stop and walk south from there.
