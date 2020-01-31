Dr. Mae Jemison refused to be grounded

Dr. Mae Jemison’s resume is an impressive one.

Before becoming a Cornell-educated physician, the Alabama native enrolled in Stanford at age 16 and graduated with degrees in chemical engineering and African-American history. She volunteered as a doctor in a Cambodian refugee camp and with the Peace Corps in Western Africa, and learned to speak four languages: English, Russian, Japanese and Swahili.

And that was all before September 1992, when she became the first African-American woman in space as a mission specialist aboard the space shuttle Endeavor.

In honor of Black History Month, the Black Spectrum Theatre will pay tribute to Jemison with five performances of a biographical play written by Jacqueline Wade and directed by Valerie Donaldson.

“It covers her life from her childhood to her mission as the first African-American woman in space,” said Carl Clay, founder of Black Spectrum. “It’s geared toward elementary school students and adults.”

There are nine cast members, including actresses portraying Jemison as a girl and as the adult astronaut-to-be.

Clay said a good deal of the play deals with Jemison’s struggles as a student with an interest in science, particularly her efforts to be accepted and taken seriously by teachers and others in the scientific community as a black woman.

Jemison orbited Earth 126 times in her nearly eight days in space.

Among the projects she worked on were a pair of bone cell experiments, another examining aspects of liquid technology and a study of how tadpoles created by artificial fertilization of eggs from female frogs developed in space.

Jemison would leave NASA in 1993 to found the Jemison Group, which according to its website explores and develops stand-alone science and technology companies.

According to the website IMDB, Jemison is friends with actress Nichelle Nichols of “Star Trek” fame, and appeared on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” as a “Lt. Palmer,” becoming, according to Wikipedia, the first genuine astronaut to appear on the show after cast member LeVar Burton discovered she was a fan of the series.

Clay said Black Spectrum is hoping to reach out to Jemison in hopes that she might be able to make an appearance.

‘A Tribute to Mae Jemison’

When: Tue., Feb. 11-Thu., Feb. 13, 10:30 a.m.; Fri., Feb. 14, 1:30 and 8 p.m.

Where: Black Spectrum Theatre, Roy Wilkins Park, 177 St. and Baisley Blvd., St. Albans

Tickets: $25; $8 students. (718) 723-1800,

blackspectrum.net