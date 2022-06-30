Whether we’ve had a stack set aside for months or haven’t picked up a book since our last vacations, many Queens residents are preparing to dive into some light reading as summer kicks off.
And while the choices are overwhelming as shelves begin to fill with writers’ pandemic-era masterpieces, the Chronicle’s got you covered with recommendations — be it for a sticky day next to the AC, a day at the beach or for lounging poolside.
This Time Tomorrow, by Emma Straub (Riverhead) — Though perhaps not as blatantly a beach read as her 2015 novel, “The Vacationers,” Straub’s latest novel, “This Time Tomorrow,” makes for quite the page turner. Come her 40th birthday, Alice Stern has been settled into her routine for some time; she’s kept her apartment for years, and has stayed at the same high school admissions job at her alma mater. But instead of waking up with a hangover the morning after her birthday, she wakes up in her childhood bedroom on her 16th birthday. Her father is not the same 73-year-old man approaching the end of his life; a successful author, he is at the height of his career. Straub’s fifth book takes readers back to 1990s New York and forces them to consider how small decisions have the power to change lives.
The Girls in Queens, by Christine Kandic Torres (HarperVia) — While including a novel set in Queens on this list may seem obligatory, in this case, the pleasure is ours. Out just this month, Torres’ debut takes place in Woodside, where best friends Brisma, the daughter of a single mother from Puerto Rico, and Kelly, whose father is from Colombia and whose Irish mother is in prison, grew up. As the duo gets older, they must navigate their changing relationship as they are divided on whether to support an old friend accused of sexual assault.
Marrying the Ketchups, by Jennifer Close (Knopf) — Fans of Nathan Hill’s “The Nix” and Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” need look no further for their summer reading. When Bud Sullivan, the owner of a Chicago family restaurant by the same name, dies in November 2016, his three grandchildren find themselves back in the joint’s orbit. In a novel defined by the zeitgeist created by the Cubs’ World Series victory and President Donald Trump’s election, the family navigates the loss of its patriarch, political disagreements and each Sullivan’s own woes.
The Candy House, by Jennifer Egan (Scribner) — One of the most highly anticipated books of the season, this is somewhat uncharted territory for Egan, despite it being a “sibling” to her best-selling novel “A Visit From the Goon Squad.” The book features many of the same characters, but in a vastly different context: Bix, a minor figure in “Goon Squad,” is now the head of a media empire that has invented a product called “Own Your Unconscious,” which allows users to upload their own memories and access them at their leisure. But one feature, known as “Collective Consciousness” turns things upside down: It allows users to access the thoughts of all other anonymous users. The book raises questions about social media, privacy, corporate America and other moral dilemmas.
Portrait of a Thief, by Grace D. Li (Tiny Reparations Books) — The canon for any heist movie or novel is “Ocean’s Eleven.” And while the characters do, in fact, watch the film for inspiration, they are by no means George Clooney or Brad Pitt: They are five Chinese-American Harvard students. The group’s ringleader, Will, has been offered $50 million by a Chinese billionaire to “take back what the West stole” and exhibited in museums across the country. Li’s debut novel is by no means a textbook thriller, and explores Chinese-American identity.
His Name is George Floyd, by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa (Viking) — Just over two years after George Floyd’s murder, Samuels and Olorunnipa of the Washington Post look into the life of the man whose death ignited the Black Lives Matter demonstrations of 2020. In examining Floyd’s ancestral roots in slavery and sharecropping, his childhood in segregated Houston schools and his own struggles with addiction, the authors show the power of systemic inequities the Black Lives Matter movement seeks to disarm.
