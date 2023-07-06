Looking to step away from the binge watches this summer? Dive into a beach read instead!
A beach read is most commonly defined by book lovers as a quick, enrapturing novel that keeps the reader entertained and is acceptable to read in public — preferably, of course, on the beach. Oftentimes, if fictional, the book will take place during summer.
Regardless of personal definition, this selection of beach reads offers something to interest even the pickiest readers.
Happy Place, by Emily Henry (Berkley) — Emily Henry is renowned for her bestselling contemporary fiction novels. “Happy Place” is her newest, following a broken-up couple pretending to be together for their friend group’s annual week-long vacation. Readers will wish they were part of the friend group as they get into a variety of adventures, all while trying to keep secrets from their closest confidantes.
(As a bonus, also check out Henry’s 2020 novel, aptly titled “Beach Read,” which is in the process of being adapted for film by 20th Century Studios.)
Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers, by Jesse Q. Sutanto (Berkley) — Sutanto somehow manages to make a crime thriller seem cozy. The story follows Vera Wong, a lonely, elderly shopkeeper living in San Francisco’s Chinatown. One day, she finds a deceased man in her tea shop. After calling the cops, Vera becomes close to her customers in an attempt to identify the murderer. Somehow, she finds herself forging close friendships with her regulars, though surely one of them committed the crime. Which customers can she truly trust, and who committed the murder?
A Lady’s Guide to Fortune-Hunting, by Sophie Irwin (Pamela Dorman Books) — This book is perfect for those eagerly awaiting the next season of “Bridgerton,” or those who enjoy Jane Austen-esque writing. In this Regency-era historical romance, readers follow 20-something Kitty Talbot as she attempts to secure a fortune for herself and her sisters. The catch? She only has 12 weeks to secure a husband before she is left in financial ruin. It’s laugh-out-loud funny with an endearing family dynamic and a love interest that feels much like Mr. Darcy, had he been written in the 21st century.
The Endless Vessel, by Charles Soule (Harper Perennial) — No one said sci-fi couldn’t be a beach read! Hong Kong- based scientist Lily Barnes lives in a “depression plague” referred to as “The Grey.” She discovers a vessel that seems to be asking her to follow an unfamiliar path, and takes a risk in her search for happiness. This poignant dystopian sci-fi novel will stay with readers long after they put it down.
The Book of Charlie, by David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster) — Documentary lovers will devour this book. Upon moving to Kansas, Drehle, a journalist, became fascinated with his centenarian next-door neighbor, Charlie. In this memoir, Drehle details the journey of Charlie’s emotional quest to live a meaningful life, recounting Charlie’s true stories of tragedy and resilience and the strategies he used to get by.
The Villa, by Rachel Hawkins (St. Martin’s Press) — Get whisked away to an Italian villa in a story filled with suspense and mystery. Emily and Chess, now in their 30s, were childhood best friends. In an attempt to bond like they used to, the two take a trip to an Italian villa, the site of the brutal 1974 murder of aspiring musician Pierce Sheldon. Instead of focusing on her vacation, Emily becomes infatuated with figuring out all the details revolving around the sketchy murder, while tensions develop between her and Chess and secrets come to light.
True Biz, by Sara Novic (Random House Trade Paperbacks) — Fans of the 2021 Academy Award Winner for Best Picture ”CODA” will adore this book for its similar themes. Students at River Valley School for the Deaf are threatened by both personal and political crises, as their lives are woven together through love, loss, injustice and persistence.
