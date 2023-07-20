Over at Mrs. in Maspeth, “Resounding, variegated, leaves” features three artists with diverse styles united by a shared quality: a penetrating creative vision. The exhibit offers a multiperspective panoramic view of seen and unseen worlds. It opened on July 15, with all three artists in attendance at the gallery, and runs through Aug. 11.
Drawing on pollution as inspiration, Los Angeles-based artist Annie Pendergrast crafts paintings revealing the darkness that can lie beneath a beautiful exterior, the danger cloaked by the decorative. She cites as analogy how the presence of smog can create beautiful sunsets.
The bright red clusters of neon blossoms that erupt from the canvas of “The Love Bomb” (gouache and flashe en panel, 2023) aren’t an arrangement, they’re a warning. Glowing with radioactive heat, their vivid neon beauty belies an ugly near future of toxic fallout turning the earth into a death garden where plastic debris and metal, fused and shaped by destruction, forcibly assume postures of flowers, of life within an atmosphere that can no longer support it. It’s architecture born of devastation, scenes of a ghost summer in the midst of a potential nuclear winter.
Twisted stems and growth choked at the root rise to meet a poisoned sun in “Blog Plant” (flashe en panel, 2023). Like the song by the band Sponge, “Plowed,” Pendergrast’s dystopian collection depicts a world of human and floral wreckage, extinction. Yellow petals blaze aflame against an orange wildfire sky backdrop in “The Rarest Most Beautiful Flower” (flashe en panel, 2023 ).
Life’s complex emotional interactions are the focus of Lily Ram’rez’s work “Move” (acrylic, 2023). Also Los Angeles-based, Ram’rez explores the bleakness and burden of accumulated stress in her work: the pressure of being trapped within others’ expectations, their demands that you suppress your feelings for their convenience, of being spoken over and disregarded. With a profusion of color against a black background, thick fingerlike shapes soften in shape, brightening in shade as they drift downward. They evoke a sense of relief, release, the happiness of escape from external and internal restriction, judgment, aggression. “I Can’t Swim” (acrylic, 2023) continues and expands on the theme of overwhelmingness with its repeating patterns that blur into a semicentrifugal, multidirectional whirl.
Originally from Montreal, now New York City-based Fabienne Lasserre creates double-sided sculptures, a grouping of irregularly shaped ovals, that speak of portals, mirrors, frames forced to bend to accommodate transformative new realities — for better and for worse. Their rounded, wandering contours are visually soothing, an ocular respite from sharp edges and sharper truths.
Serene, yet haunting, “Oh. ah.” (2021, steel, acrylic polymer vinyl, enamel paint, plastic, foam) brings the translucent lightness of the sky inside to hold focal court in the center of the gallery. The piece’s transparent vinyl creates a cheval-mirror like lens effect.
In a kind of anthropomorphic role reversal, the frame captures anything close by, turning all who pass and pause into flesh-and-blood art pieces, an otherworldly constantly shifting mutual reception. Gazing through its lens, you see and are also seen.
“More Than Just See” (2020, linen, steel, transparent vinyl) is a freestanding floor sculpture that evokes a detached, circular stained-glass windowpane. At once earthy and ethereal, it challenges the stagnancy of the indecisive, or the negatively habituated to literally come off their comfort zone wall, or at least change position.
It’s 2023. As natural and manmade disasters continue upending and shocking the world, the need to learn to thrive within adversity, however grief-ravaged, has never seemed more urgent. The ability to view disaster differently is critical to preventing what can be prevented, as well as the ability to function and rejoice alongside bearing the pain of what can’t. “Resounding, variegated, leaves” leaves no doubt: An openness to alternate ways of seeing is part of Earth’s way forward.
