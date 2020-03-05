American playwright Alfred Uhry has based several of his lauded works on his experiences as a Jew living in Atlanta.
His most famous play, “Driving Miss Daisy,” won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1988, a year after it premiered off-Broadway. The following year, it became a popular Academy Award-winning film.
Surprisingly, it would take another two decades for it to arrive on Broadway.
The play has been performed locally, albeit on rare occasions, with the latest production coming from Douglaston Community Theatre, with two performances remaining, on March 6 and 7. It is most highly recommended.
This three-character piece centers primarily on the relationship between an elderly Southern Jewish woman (the Daisy of the title) and her African-American chauffeur, Hoke.
As the lights come up, the sounds of a car crash are heard, a good indication that Miss Daisy, a sprightly 72-year-old, should no longer be driving herself around. Against her will, her son, Boolie, hires Hoke to take over.
At first, Miss Daisy is wary of the new hired hand, as is he of her. Both are stubborn and proud, so it comes as no surprise that a war of wills breaks out between them. It is a relationship that begins in 1948 and would last for the next 25 years.
The play is told through a series of short, sometimes fragmented, scenes and, in this rendering, which runs a snappy 90 intermissionless minutes, on a stage totally devoid of scenery. A few set pieces, among them a rocking chair, a small desk and a steering wheel and two seats that serve as a series of automobiles, along with a simple but effective lighting scheme, are all that it takes to establish location.
Director Vincent Scott maintains a fine balance between the play’s sentimentality and humor, both of which are in abundance. He is blessed with a trio of fine actors who bring much humanity to their respective roles.
Dan Bubbeo is Boolie, at once the doting son and a part-time referee between his mother and Hoke.
Barbara Mavro, a longtime favorite on the DCT stage, creates one of her most memorable characters. She is at once young in spirit and old in body, a proud woman who doesn’t always understand her own feelings. She seems to age before the audience’s eyes, from self-reliant to feeble to a near-centenarian who drifts in and out of senility. And she accomplishes it all with the subtlest adjustments of voice, movement and gestures.
Perhaps best of all is Denzel Hawker as Hoke, whose initial appearance is marked by a big, toothy grin that, in an instant, reveals his love of life, even when facing difficult times. Speaking in a voice that is reminiscent of comedian Chris Rock, often high-pitched and seemingly on the verge of cracking, he delivers his lines with precise timing, earning many of the evening’s laughs. A big hulk of a man, he is, in Miss Daisy’s presence, a gentle giant, wise, patient and dignified. Like Mavro, he ages most naturally as the evening progresses.
At last Friday night’s opening, there were a few minor flubs (a forgotten prop or two and a dropped line here and there), none of which detracted. But visible backstage activity, the likely result of rapid costume changes required by the script, was, admittedly, a distraction.
Kudos to Robert Stivanello, Peter David Zhong and Gary Tifeld for their technical work on lights, sound and music, all of which added to the ambience.
