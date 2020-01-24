Dark comedy plus soccer — yes, it’s an Irish play!

The darkly comic tale of a small-town Irish girl whose wedding day takes a surprising turn when she flees her own reception, “Appropriate” is coming to our shores for a brief run at the New York Irish Center in Long Island City beginning Jan. 27.

Has Sorcha, who is engaged to Marty, a former soccer hero, gone mad? Or is she just experiencing ambivalent feelings over the prospect of becoming a soccer bride?

This award-winning (Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2019) one-woman play, written and performed by Sarah-Jane Scott, explores Ireland’s obsession with sports and its role in defining social norms. It’s a look at the insatiable appetite for matrimony that some people harbor and, in a broader sense, it examines tradition versus modern life.

“I wanted to approach it from the point of view of someone that has always wanted a marriage, mortgage and babies, a woman who is living a very ‘appropriate’ and successful life for a woman in her community,” Scott said via email.

The play also celebrates the “hilarious peculiarities” of small-town Irish life, according to the website of the Origin Theatre Company, which is importing the piece.

This United States premiere is part of the 2020 Origin 1st Irish Festival, a competitive, monthlong celebration devoted exclusively to producing plays of contemporary Irish playwrights from around the world.

This year’s festival, which, despite its name, is the 12th annual, includes audience engagement through performances, panels, workshops and parties.

Since 2002, Origin has been telling stories that explore cultural identity via fresh new voices. Its founder, George Heslin, a resident of Woodside, indicated that participating playwrights must either be from Ireland or hold an Irish passport.

But, he said in a recent telephone interview, “The story of marriage is a global story. It can be difficult to find a partner.”

He predicts women will “absolutely love” the play and “men can connect as well.”

Scott is particularly excited about opening night, when she expects relatives living in Queens to be in attendance.

According to Heslin, many of the performances in the festival are sold out. “Everything is really moving,” he said. “We are very proud that this is a citywide festival,” including, for the first time, two venues in the borough. In addition to the New York Irish Center, The Secret Theatre in Long Island City is participating in the festival.

“There are great audiences here in Queens,” Heslin said. “We’re so grateful to them.”

‘Appropriate’

When: Mon.-Sat., Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 8 p.m.

Where: New York Irish Center, 1040, Jackson Ave., Long Island City

Tickets: $26. (212) 253-8300, newyork, irishcenter.org,origintheatre.org