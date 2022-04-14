As inflation skyrockets and people search for new ways to save money without reducing their enjoyment of life, one possibility is Culture Pass. Available to anyone with a library card, it opens up a world of free, though ephemeral, access to some of the top cultural institutions both in Queens and throughout the city.
Some of the major locations here that participate in the program are the Queens Museum, Flushing Town Hall and MoMA PS1. Citywide, Culture Pass can get you into places including the American Museum of Natural History, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Historic Richmond Town.
Culture Pass enables you to reserve general admission to, say, one of the museums for the day — sometimes for up to four people — or for a particular performance at a venue. Flushing Town Hall, for example, is offering free passes to a family-friendly May 14 flamenco performance by dance company A Palo Seco.
“Flushing Town Hall participates in Culture Pass because the pass provides the opportunity for NY residents of all income levels to experience arts,” FTH Executive Director Eileen Kodadek said via email. “Exposure to arts is so important, and we think there is tremendous value in the culture pass to bring arts and culture experiences to residents who would otherwise not have the opportunity.”
Kodadek, also the artistic director, went on to note other FTH performances for which Culture Pass can be used, such as the Crazy Talented Asians & Friends comedy show and the Mini-Global Mashup live music series.
The Queens Historical Society is also glad to accept Culture Pass, which may be used for general admission to its Kingsland Homestead headquarters on any Tuesday.
“The Culture Pass program is an excellent program because it gives people the opportunity to experience important cultural and historic sites throughout the city for free,” QHS Executive Director Jason Antos said over email. “Queens Historical Society is proud to be a partner and we look forward to visitors at Kingsland Homestead, one of the last surviving colonial-era homes in Queens!”
Culture Pass is popular and getting more so, according to its program manager, Brendan Crain, who works for the Brooklyn Public Library but coordinates the program for all three of the city’s library systems.
Since the program launched in July 2018, it has had 152,400 reservations, despite being on hold for six months due to Covid, Crain said via the Queens Library’s press office. Monthly reservations are starting to approach prepandemic levels, he added, with more than 3,800 made in March, the most in a month since February 2020.
“We do have numbers that show people are using the service to broaden their horizons!” Crain said in an email. “In a survey of Culture Pass users in Nov 2019, a whopping 75% of people who had used Culture Pass at least once in the previous year reported having used a pass to visit a site that they had never been to before. 78% of survey respondents said Culture Pass allowed them to visit more museums and theaters than they would have been able to otherwise.”
He noted that it is set up to encourage people to visit new places; they can only book a given site once a year.
To learn more about the program, go to culturepass.nyc. That site will give you all the FAQs, a list of participating institutions and a link to log in and make reservations. You can visit each with either a mobile or printed pass. Those who need to print one out may do so at any Queens Library location, and nothing about Culture Pass costs anything.
In Queens, aside from the Queens Museum, Queens Historical Society, FTH and MoMA PS1, the participating sites are King Manor Museum, the Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, the Museum of the Moving Image, the Noguchi Museum and the Queens Botanical Garden.
