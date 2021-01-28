With families still unable to head out to Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturdays to being their kids to the Queens Museum, museum officials wanted to come up with other ways to bring the museum and its art exhibits to families.
The weekly Family Art Workshop program, an interactive series hosted on Zoom for families of children age 4 and older, seems to have fit the bill.
“We have families coming together,” said Kimaada Le Gendre, who serves as head of education for the museum. “We have children of all ages. We’ve had two to five members of families sharing the screen.”
Le Gendre said she and Youth Coordinator Fatema Khuda got together with the aim of curating youth- and family-appropriate arts and crafts programs. Special attention was paid to projects using materials that would be readily available and on hand in an average home.
The workshops run from 1 to 2 p.m. every Saturday. All participants must pre-register online at least one day in advance. Lists of all materials needed and other specifications will be emailed to families prior to the start of each program.
Programs run earlier this month included cardboard cutout sculptures of birds and other creatures, followed by sustainable wind chimes crafted by recycling tin cans, string, sticks, and a little bit of paint and hardware.
The following week taught participants how to create artworks using soap bubbles and a little bit of paint.
“We do step-by-step explanations, with everyone working together,” Le Gendre said.
Upcoming sessions include “Marbled Paintings” this Saturday, Jan, 30; “Blot Paintings” on Feb. 6; “Sun Catchers” on Feb. 13; the sure-to-be-popular “Make Your Own Play Dough” on Feb. 20; and “Self Care Inspired Art” on Feb. 27.
Le Gendre said she and Khuda are working on some programs with not just art but a perspective of history in mind in the coming weeks.
The museum is planning related programming in February for Black History Month, as well as the week of Presidents’ Day, which this year will be celebrated on Feb. 15.
She said it also is looking forward in March to workshops commemorating and celebrating national Women’s History Month.
Family Art Workshops can accommodate diverse learners and are accessible to families with children with special needs and English language learners.
Those wishing to RSVP for specific workshops are asked to contact Khuda by email at fkhuda@queensmuseum.org.
Additional information on the Family Arts Workshops is available online at queensmuseum.org/families.
