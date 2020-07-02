As young people across Queens confront a restrictive summer, Queens institutions have stepped up to help them make it through.
The Queens Public Library, Queens Museum and New York Hall of Science have all used their resources to come up with various forms of programming that are aimed not just at keeping teens entertained, but addressing the mental health concerns of quarantine as well.
Dr. Helena Roderick, a senior psychologist at Northwell Health’s Department of Medicine, Pediatrics and Psychiatry, said that for teens, often those two goals are directly connected
“I think just being occupied in an enjoyable, distracting and pleasant activity, it’s very important to bolster and sustain a positive mood,” she said.
The Queens Museum in Flushing Meadows Corona Park recently put out a booklet with exercises like journaling, drawing and self-care tips to help direct young people to be more reflective during the summer.
The QPL had similarly organized some therapy-related workshops during March and April, but now its push is toward summer reading and more escapist activities like role-playing games.
The New York Hall of Science, also in Flushing Meadows, curated a list of free, digital resources to help supplement the science and math teens are learning in school.
What all three institutions shared was the need to adapt programming from public space to the virtual realm. Also that they provide them for free.
The fact that these institutions also provide these resources without cost is especially important for low-income households across the city, according to Roderick.
“At-risk disadvantaged young people — they don’t have access to those same opportunities of being able to hop in their car and go somewhere. They don’t have the same opportunities for travel or for camp,” said Roderick. “Having that time where they’re stuck at home without stimulation can really be very problematic.”
Melissa Malanuk, coordinator of teen services at QPL, said that while their programming in March and April was designed to help young people deal with what was going on and everything that was happening, now they’ve also developed some fun stuff.
“We’ve been doing a lot with virtual role playing games,” said Malanuk. “We’ve been doing that since April every Wednesday, and that’s been a big hit.”
On July 15, the library will work with a theater company to offer an online event called “Dungeon High,” a role-playing hybrid of Harry Potter and Dungeons and Dragons.
The library system also launched its virtual summer program at the beginning of June. One of its big initiatives is Readsquared, a gamified version of summer reading that prepares missions for teens each week. Participants can earn points for every minute of reading logged.
In August, QPL will also host a Hip Hop storytelling challenge, where teens will learn about the history of rap and hip-hop to create a narrative of their own.
The Queens Museum is more focused on artistic pursuits in line with its mission of helping young folks develop their own creative interest and passion for the arts. To this end, its booklet provides prompts for drawing and creative writing to help teens.
“There’s research out there that shows that things as simple as expressive writing can be truly as effective as antidepressants,” said Roderick.
The booklet also offers guidance on how to practice self-care, with suggestions like putting aside time for yourself, channeling emotions into favorite activities and disconnecting from screens for extended periods, and taking care of physical health.
The Hall of Science’s at-home science resources include an interactive graphic novel, online tutorials for DIY activities and digital apps that explore geometry, fractions, patterns and sustainability.
