In the last two years the New York Hall of Science has been shuttered first by the pandemic and then by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. It partially reopened Feb. 19.
If there was any doubt that NYSCI is back, the children visiting its “Connected Worlds” exhibit on a sunny day a month later emphatically put that to rest.
“We can’t wait until we have class trips back,” remarked Brian Avenius, chief marketing and business development officer at the museum. “We haven’t had school groups in two years.”
“Connected Worlds” is a virtual, interactive exhibit in the museum’s Great Hall. In sessions of up to 30 minutes apiece, visitors learn how six distinct environments are impacted by each other — and by the smallest actions of the people interacting within them.
“What we are trying to get across is that ecosystems and habitats are interconnected, and are dependent on one another, particularly with regard to shared resources,” said Margaret Honey, president and CEO at the museum, in a telephone interview on Tuesday. “In our case, the resource that we share in ‘Connected Worlds’ is water.”
Visitors, with the help of museum personnel — and a virtual waterfall almost as high as the ceiling — must figure out that in order to get the environments flourishing, they have to distribute the water in ways that are equitable across the different habitats. The different ecosystems require different amounts of water, Honey said, depending on the plants and animals there.
Sensors in the walls allow visitors to create and plant seeds. Logs on the floor allow them to channel water to where it is needed and away from where participants don’t want it to go; and the sensors, detecting the motions and actions, oblige.
“If you drop a seed and provide sufficient water, it will take root and grow,” Honey said. “And as plants grow, animals that live in the different environments appear.”
The environments can thrive, or fail, or something in between.
“The results are different every time, because they’re based on the actions of the people,” Avenius said as a new group entered the exhibit.
The presenters, Honey said, are interns and others from a program for students interested in pursuing careers in science.
Located at 47-01 111 St. in Corona, the museum for now is open Fridays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults and $11 for children, students and seniors. They can be purchased online at nysci.org.
Honey said the museum hopes eventually to upgrade the projection technology, which was first installed at the opening of the exhibit in 2015. But she also said if the technology of “Connected Worlds” might need some tweaks, it has been able, just as it is, to keep up with current events.
“I think it’s still very relevant,” she said. “The museum was badly flooded by Hurricane Ida. The point of ‘Connected Worlds’ is, like every entity, we are part of a larger ecosystem. And there were parts of the system that worked and parts that failed.”
The amount of rain that fell on Sept. 1 literally swamped the museum. “Connected Worlds,” on the second floor, was safe.
“The water just broke through the doors and came in through the front and through the back,” she said. “There was a foot of water on the lower floor. Part of what we need to understand about climate change is that solutions are not one-off.
“Speaking for the museum, yes, to keep us safe from flooding, there are immediate things we need to do to protect ourselves.”
But she also said NYSCI must work with the city’s Parks and Recreation, Environmental Protection and other departments on drainage, bioswales, rain gardens and other measures — ones she discovered, days after Ida, had saved Queens Botanical Garden. Like NYSCI’s exhibit, Honey said, the aim has to be getting all of the intertwined systems working together.
“Our exhibit may be seven years old, but it remains as relevant as it was the day we opened,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.