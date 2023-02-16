Now in its 42nd season, the Con Brio Ensemble of Forest Hills still is doing what it set out to do from the beginning — bringing classical chamber music to a wider audience, while close to home.
Three members will be performing in a twilight concert at the Church-in-the-Gardens at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.
The featured performers will be Diana Mittler-Battipaglia, pianist and a founding member of the group back in 1978; Paul Roczek, a professor emeritus of violin at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria; and cellist Hamilton Berry, who also is a member of the Grammy-nominated group PUBLIQuartet.
The performance is scheduled for just over an hour and admission is free.
“Though if anyone would like to make a contribution, we will always accept it,” Mittler-Battipaglia told the Chronicle during a recent interview.
The Ensemble performs a series every year in Manhattan and Queens, and presently is in residence at Lehman College-CUNY in the Bronx.
The group’s website, conbrioensemble.org, lists 10 musicians and singers on the roster. Mittler-Battipaglia said the musical selections for a given performance depend largely on the performers.
The pieces on the set list for Feb. 26 include Dvorak’s folkloric “Dumky Trio”; Mozart’s “Sonata in G Major K 379” for violin and piano; and Debussy’s avant garde “Sonata for Cello and Piano.”
Mittler-Battipaglia said Roczek suggested the Mozart opus.
“I wasn’t familiar with it, but it really is an excellent piece, almost in a revolutionary way,” she said.
Mittler-Battipaglia had played the Debussy sonata with Berry for a video last year. She is impressed with the sound the French composer was able to coax out of the musicians’ instruments.
She said the Dvorak piece draws heavily on the Slavic folklore of his native land near Prague in what was then part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and now is the Czech Republic.
“It’s a good contrast with the other pieces,” she said. “With Dvorak there always is a feeling of Slavic dance. It’s very appealing. It has changes of mood and contrast.”
While Mozart (1756-1791) lived in the 18th century, Dvorak (1841-1904) and Debussy (1862-1918) were contemporaries who lived into the 20th century.
Most scholarship on the matter indicate that while they were aware of each other, they never met. And Dvorak has ties to New York City, where he taught at the National Conservatory of Music from 1892 to 1895.
Mittler-Battipaglia said he would be both a great influence on American music and greatly influenced by it.
“He was brought here by a rich American woman who felt that American composers needed to find something that really represented America,” Mittler-Battipaglia said. He went on to instruct those who would go on to teach the likes of Aaron Copeland, George Gershwin and Duke Ellington. She said Dvorak was captivated when he overheard one of his students, a Black baritone singer named Harry Burleigh, singing an African-American spiritual in a hallway and asked him about the songs.
“When [Dvorak] heard them, he said, ‘This is what is going to lead to distinctive American music.’”
The Church-in-the-Gardens is located at 50 Ascan Ave., three blocks south of Queens Boulevard. Mittler-Battipaglia said parking passes will be made available for those who arrive by automobile.
