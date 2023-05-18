The newly renamed Court Square Theater in Long Island City welcomed its inaugural attraction this past week, the world premiere of a new play that calls into focus several issues that seem more relevant than ever.
“Muses,” by Julia Rae Maldonado, explores the complicated and sometimes compromising relationship between a painter and her subject, raising questions about the connection between the artist’s estranged husband and the teenaged girl who comes to sit for her portrait.
On her Facebook page, Maldonado states, “There is a long history of revered male artists objectifying and ‘musifying’ real women and girls who never had an opportunity to tell their own stories.
“We are now at a crossroads: women and other historically marginalized groups have more opportunity than ever before to speak up and create art. It is critical that we do so now while we can.”
Echoing those words, the play indirectly asks the question, “What’s the cost of speaking up?”
The recent E. Jean Carroll court case springs easily to mind.
The play also tackles various other issues, including those of the moral, social and vengeful kinds.
Interestingly, the play was developed at the Writing Room of Theatre East, a company co-founded in 2008 by Judson Jones, who directed the production.
Much as artists’ muses are at the center of the play, Maldonado has said that her own “creative spirit has been energized by working in the company’s Writing Room,” where playwrights and other professionals collaborate and offer insights and suggestions.
The lights come up on a simple set, an artist’s studio. A young woman — very young, 16 in fact — is center stage and addresses the audience directly. We learn that Grace (Thammie Quach) is a high school student whose mother wants her to apply herself more. All she wants is to “find a way out of here.”
Before long, Grace is joined by Emily (Lauren Pisano), the artist whose studio we’re in. Her career is about to take off.
According to promos for the play, “The two unearth cataclysmic revelations that ignite the world around them. The universe shakes.”
While that might be somewhat hyperbolic, throughout the 90-minute playing time, we learn more and more about the intricate relationships of the play’s four characters, which also include Emily’s husband, Sam (Joseph Dean Anderson), an aspiring writer from a wealthy family, and Sam’s sister, Kate (Lauren Sowa).
Under Jones’ steadfast direction, the play moves along almost cinematically, one scene blending seamlessly into the next. The lighting scheme devised by Zach Murphy adds to the ambiance.
The impact of the performance (seen via video of the final dress rehearsal) is felt most strongly in its latter stages, but all four actors remain committed throughout. Particularly affecting are Pisano’s monologue in which she reveals Emily’s experience as a teenager and an emotional scene between Quach and Anderson, as they re-enact an earlier encounter between Grace and Sam.
This production lives up to Theatre East’s motto, “complex stories, simply told.”
Because of the subject matter and use of some profanity, this production is not recommended for young audiences.
The Court Square Theater (44-02 23 St., LIC) is Theatre East’s new permanent home, its first in Queens, after years of presenting productions in Manhattan. It shares the space with the Astoria Performing Arts Center. Remaining performances are on May 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27 and June 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. and May 21 and 28 and June 3 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $35. For more, visit theatreeast.org.
