Neighborhoods throughout the World’s Borough this weekend will honor those who served with a plethora of Memorial Day events. If you’re looking for a parade or ceremony near you, look no further — all you have to do is bring your lawn chairs and wear some red, white and blue.
Bayside
The Bayside Hills Civic Association will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Saturday, May 27, at 9:30 a.m. at the Memorial Mall, located at Bell Boulevard and 53rd Avenue. Due to renovations to the Captain Dermody Triangle, the Bayside Historical Society will not have its annual wreath-laying ceremony there this year.
Kew Gardens
The Friends of Maple Grove and Boy Scout Troop 177’s annual ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Saturday by the pond next to The Center at Maple Grove Cemetery. They will play taps, present the colors and read the names of Maple Grove’s war dead from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam and Afghanistan.
Forest Hills
Metropolitan Avenue will once again serve as the site of the Forest Hills parade on Sunday at noon, with the opening ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. at American Legion Continental Post 1424.
Maspeth
Maspeth Federal Savings’ annual parade will kick off at 1 p.m. Monday at Walter Garlinge Memorial Park at Grand Avenue and 72nd Street. This year’s theme is “Maspeth Presents the Leaders of the Future.”
College Point
College Point’s annual Memorial Day Parade is slated for Sunday at 2 p.m. It will start at 26th Avenue and College Point Boulevard and end at Hermon A. MacNeil Park, where the fallen will be honored with a formal ceremony.
Laurelton
The Laurelton parade will start at 9 a.m. Monday at Merrick and Francis Lewis boulevards and end at Veterans Memorial Triangle at 225th Street and North Conduit Avenue for a closing ceremony.
Ridgewood/Glendale
Glendale and Ridgewood’s joint parade is set for 11 a.m. Monday. After a short service for Glendale’s war dead at Myrtle and Cooper avenues, the procession will go down Myrtle Avenue to Cypress Avenue, where Ridgewood’s fallen will be commemorated.
Queens Village
The Queens Village Civic Association and American Legion Post 301 will honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Monday with a wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, located at Jamaica Avenue and Springfield Boulevard.
Howard Beach
Residents of South Queens will honor the fallen Monday starting at 11 a.m. The parade’s route begins and ends at Coleman Square at 159th Avenue and 103rd Street.
Woodside
The Catholic War Veterans hold a Memorial Day Mass at St. Sebastian’s Church every year at 10 a.m. A parade follows, and steps off at the Vietnam War Memorial at 57th Street and Woodside Avenue at 11 a.m.
Woodhaven
Woodhaven’s American Legion Post 118, located at 89-02 91 St., will host a ceremony to honor the fallen on Monday at 11 a.m.
Rosedale
The Rosedale procession will begin at 243rd Street and Mayda Road Monday at 11 a.m. and will end with a service at Memorial Square on Sunrise Highway. Festivities will continue at Brookville Park.
Whitestone
The Whitestone Veterans Memorial Association will host its annual parade Monday at 11 a.m., starting at Whitestone Memorial Park at 149th Street and 15th Drive.
Flushing
Councilmember Sandra Ung will host the second annual Flushing Memorial Day Ceremony at the Kissena Park Korean War Memorial starting at 3 p.m. Friday.
Little Neck-Douglaston
There will be plenty of pomp and circumstance Monday at the annual Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade, known as one of the largest hometown processions honoring the holiday in the entire country. The march will step off at Jayson Avenue at 2 p.m. and continue along Northern Boulevard to 245th Street, where it ends with a ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.