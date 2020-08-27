Keep it simple, they say. If you want to be adventurous with your cooking and picnicking as summer winds down, go for it. But if you just want to whip up a couple of classics, here’s an easy pair to consider. The first comes from cookingchanneltv.com and the second is by Meghan Splawn at thekitchn.com (that’s right, no E in kitchen). Come up with a nice dessert, and you’re good to go!
Picnic-perfect fried chicken
Ingredients:
• 8 chicken drumsticks (about 2 pounds)
• 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk
• 3 to 4 tablespoons hot sauce
• vegetable oil, for frying
• 1 cups all-purpose flour
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 1 teaspoons sweet paprika
• 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
• teaspoon onion powder
• 2 tablespoons heavy cream
Directions:
Put the drumsticks, 1 cup of the buttermilk and the hot sauce into a large resealable bag. Seal the bag, and shake several times to coat the drumsticks. Set the bag in a bowl or baking dish, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours up to overnight.
Set a rack on a rimmed baking sheet. Fill a large Dutch oven or pot halfway with oil (about 10 cups), and heat to 350 degrees F over medium-high heat.
While the oil is heating up, whisk together the flour, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoons pepper, paprika, garlic and onion powder in a medium baking dish. Gently stir in the heavy cream and the remaining 2 tablespoons of buttermilk with a fork until small lumps form throughout the mixture.
Remove 1 drumstick from the buttermilk marinade, letting any excess drip off. Press the drumstick into the flour mixture until it is completely covered with a thick layer. Transfer the breaded chicken to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining chicken. Let sit for 15 minutes (this lets the breading dry a bit and lets the chicken lose some of its chill, so it will cook faster).
In two batches, fry the drumsticks in the hot oil, turning them as needed, until deep golden brown and cooked through, about 10 minutes per batch. The temperature of the oil will drop while the drumsticks are frying; adjust the heat to maintain a temperature of 325 degrees. Bring the oil back up to 350 before adding the second batch. Transfer the chicken with a slotted spoon or tongs to a large plate lined with paper towels to absorb any excess oil. Season liberally with salt. Serve hot, or let cool completely, uncovered, then refrigerate until ready to serve.
The easiest pasta salad
Ingredients:
For the dressing
• cup olive oil
• cup red wine vinegar
• 2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
• teaspoon granulated sugar
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• teaspoon kosher salt
• teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
For the pasta salad
• medium red onion, finely chopped
• 8 ounces dried pasta, such as rotini
• 8 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered
• 1 small English cucumber, quartered lengthwise, then thinly sliced crosswise
• 4 ounces mini mozzarella balls, drained and halved
• 4 ounces salami slices, cut into -inch-wide strips
• cup pitted kalamata olives, halved
• cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley leaves
Directions:
Place all the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to combine.
Soften the red onion in the dressing. Add the finely chopped red onion and stir to combine. Set aside to soften while you prepare the rest of the salad.
Bring 2 quarts of salted water to a boil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the pasta and cook until al dente — soft with just a bit of chew — about 8 minutes or according to package directions. Prepare an ice bath in a large bowl.
Quickly cool the pasta. Drain the pasta in a colander and run under cold water. Dunk the colander in the ice bath and set aside to cool for 5 minutes.
Drain the pasta well. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the tomatoes, cucumber, mozzarella, salami, olives and parsley.
Add the dressing, including the onions, to the pasta and toss until evenly combined.
Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes for the flavors to meld before serving.
