Fans of the long-running television series “Columbo,” along with anyone who likes crime dramas, should find great pleasure in the latest offering from Douglaston Community Theatre, “Prescription: Murder,” running weekends through May 21.
The play, by William Link and Richard Levinson, provided the inspiration for the series, which premiered in 1971 and ran, at times intermittently, through 2003.
Donning a rumpled raincoat and proceeding with an investigation in a seemingly inept manner, actor Peter Falk turned the title role, a homicide detective, into one of the most iconic characters in the history of television.
But don’t show up at Zion Church Parish Hall expecting to see a Falk look-alike, act-alike. In fact, Tom Ciorciari, a fan of the series and an ardent Falk admirer, said that when he was first approached to play the role, “I had a lot of trepidation. I didn’t want to do Peter Falk’s Columbo. I didn’t want to just imitate him.”
A discussion with the play’s director, Danny Higgins, who shared a similar vision, solidified the deal.
According to Ciorciari, Higgins told him he did not want him to play the character “like folks expect,” suggesting he give him more of an edge.
Unlike Ciorciari, who said he and his family watched the program all the time, Higgins, 28, had never even seen a single episode.
“I specifically stayed away” from catching re-runs, especially after being hired to direct the play, Higgins said. “I didn’t want [Ciorciari] to do an impression of Peter Falk. I wanted him to build his own character — a Columbo for our show.”
Higgins said he was also a bit hesitant to take on the show because “it’s not the type of play I prioritize in my work,” which, he explained, usually finds him tackling “abstract works.”
Directing this type of play has been “a very growing experience,” Higgins said.
Things were just getting underway when Higgins came down with Covid and the production was temporarily put on hold.
Once rehearsals resumed, two of the leading roles had to be re-cast with different actors, including Ciorciari.
“The two of us worked together over the years,” Ciorciari said of his connection to Higgins. “We had a brief discussion and it sounded like fun and a challenge not to fall into imitation.”
Ciorciari said his Columbo “is not as cuddly as we remember him.” He has also altered his appearance so as to not resemble Falk’s character, donning eyeglasses and even growing a mustache.
Appearing opposite him is another long-time “Columbo” fan, Timothy Smith, who describes his character as “a psychiatrist badly in need of therapy. He has a number of issues. He’s unhappy in marriage and is having an affair with one of his patients.”
Like Ciorciari, Smith has worked with Higgins before. “He always puts his own spin on things,” he said of the director. Rather than trying to replicate the characters, Smith said, Higgins is focusing “more on the feel of the time.” And, he added, Higgins is also doing some of his “signature stuff with lighting.”
Rounding out the ensemble cast are Renee Cerchia-Cohn, Ken Cohn, Clare Lowell, Lisa Meckes and Karen Schlachter.
How do those involved in the production feel audiences will react to this new interpretation?
“I’m excited to know,” Higgins said. “I hope they’ll come in with an open mind.”
Smith was confident that “if you love Columbo, it will still appeal to you.”
Remaining performances at Zion Church Parish Hall (243-20 Church St., Douglaston) are on May 12, 13 and 20 at 8 p.m. and May 13 and 21 at 2 p.m.
Tickets: $22 for adults; $20 students and seniors. Visit dctonline.org or call (718) 885-4785.
