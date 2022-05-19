“Mi Herencia” (“My Heritage”) is the latest album from the Whitestone-based Afro-Latin band Grupo Rebolú on Folkways, the Smithsonian’s nonprofit recording label, which supports cultural diversity.
“We are excited to release our album, which has 10 songs,” said Johanna Casta–eda, a percussionist and multi-instrumentalist in Rebolú, which was formed by her husband, Ronald Polo, also a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, and his friend Morris Ca–ate, a percussionist and tambor player in 2007. The group also consists of Erika “Kika” Parra, a percussionist. All members have a Colombian background. “We already released two singles and now we are to release the whole album ... We never worked with a label, so it was nice to have support to create something beautiful.”
With Folkways’ help, the band was able to work with Grammy-winning producer Felipe Fournier, said Casta–eda, who has been an artist for 30 years.
Songs on the record, released May 13, cover everything from the Black Lives Matter movement to issues of race in the Afro-Latino community, instilling love of Colombian culture in first-generation American children, financial hardships, romance and the joy of childhood.
Album opener “Los Herederos” (“The Heirs”) tackles the cultural inheritance of American children born to immigrants, according to Casta–eda, who has two daughters with Polo, one of whom is featured on “Mi Herencia.”
The album is informed by the band’s Colombian roots and draws sounds the group has acquired from living in the Big Apple.
“We maintain the traditional Colombian rhythm and instruments and since we have been living in New York for so long we put some jazz, funk and urban sounds,” added Casta–eda. “That includes a drumkit, a bass and a guitar. We also play using some traditional Colombian instruments. With both we create a more powerful sound, which also incorporates cumbia, one of the most popular rhythms in Colombia.”
One of the traditional instruments the band uses is the gaita.
“It is a wooden flute made out of a cactus tree,” said Casta–eda. “We also use the alegre, which is like hand drums and the tambor alegre, which is like a conga, but a Colombian one. It’s made differently. We use the tambora too, an African percussionist instrument.”
The music draws heavily from the north coast of Colombia, Barranquilla.
“The cumbia rhythm became very popular in Mexico and Central America and all over,” said Casta–eda. “It is one of those rhythms that makes you want to move your body. You want to tap your toes or swing back and forth ... It’s all about love. The girl is not paying attention to the guy and the guy is following her around as she wears a flower dress ... in the end they end up together. It’s about a couple falling in love.”
Some of the music is also upbeat, added Casta–eda.
“Ronald, who creates the music, and Morris, one of the founders are from Barranquilla, which has the second-largest carnival in the world. The first one is Brazil,” said Casta–eda. “The culture just spills out onto the streets. The city stops because everyone focuses on the carnival. People don’t work during the carnival. It is all about showing off your dance moves and the music of Barranquilla ... It’s a big festival. There are a couple of days just for parades of bands and dance companies ... It’s beautiful. Those three days, the city turns colorful. All the houses are decorated with a carnival theme. There is music in every house. The music that Rebolú has is high energy.”
To listen to the album, visit orcd.co/rebolu.
