To get from her Woodside residence to her Greenpoint studio, Ann Cofta often will walk. The time of the pandemic, with social interaction limited and the streets, in its earliest days, nearly barren, those who make a living off turning aspects of their ecosystem into creative spectacles might have been strapped for inspiration.
Cofta, admirant of craft as she is, turned her attention to her walk to work.
“I’m passing these old factories and old buildings, and I just really started taking that in,” she said of her fabrics crafted in the shape of city architecture, some from memory and some using artistic license.
Cofta’s latest exhibition, called “Home Free” and on display at the Vital Art Studios in Woodside, captures her admiration for what may seem to some like a stoic cityscape. With the use of color and a fine attention to detail, she brings architecture to life.
“It’s brick and concrete,” Mary Caulfield Davis, a friend of Cofta’s and Sunnyside resident, said at the gallery’s opening reception on Sept. 15. “But in her hands, it becomes something beloved.”
“Her things are so handmade. The fact that they’re on quilt; it’s so feminine and comforting,” she added.
In a collection of works laden with passion, it’s those that are smallest in size that demonstrate Cofta’s commitment to her craft. She says artists often take up what may be considered something of a challenge project: Complete a certain amount of pieces in a certain amount of time.
For Cofta, even as she displays her work in Woodside, the challenge is simple: create 100 miniature gouache-painted water towers in 100 days.
“Today’s day 59,” she said last Thursday. “You’re seeing 12 of 59 [on display.]”
“They’re custom-made,” she added of her admiration for the structures. “They usually make them before they put them up and they have to bring them up in pieces.
“I make art spontaneously, but there’s a real carpentry to the building of them.”
That appreciation for complexity is also apparent in other mediums. Cofta’s textile work — in this show, a wall of colorful and individualized buildings, along with a larger autumnal-colored cityscape that grabs the attention of any passerby on Skillman Avenue — contains intricate designs woven into the fabric of already impressive creations.
“They all take many, many hours, because of the handiwork,” she said.
“Maybe six, seven, eight hours. The big ones take forever. Like, literally months,” she added.
Cofta’s diligence comes from a sense of belonging. The exhibit’s title, “Home Free,” refers to the feeling of comfort in spotting an identifying landmark on one’s way back to wherever it is they call home.
“When I take the train out from the city, when I get to 33rd Street, there’s two towers you can see from the train,” she said. “When I see them, I know I’m almost home.
“I’ve lived in Woodside for 23 years,” she added. “I’ve lived in a lot of different places in my life. I lived abroad when I was a child. I’ve never had a feeling like I do here, which is, this feels like home. “
“Home Free” will be on view at Vital Art Studios, located at 50-14 Skillman Ave. in Woodside, until Oct. 13. Gallery hours are Sunday, 12 to 2 p.m. and by appointment. Those seeking more information can reach out to Cofta via email, anncofta@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.