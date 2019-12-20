Chanukah celebrations as unique as families are

No matter how you spell it — Hanukkah, or Chanukah, or Hanukka, or Chanukkah — the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights that starts on Dec. 22 this year and commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem around 200 BCE, is a time of joyous celebration.

While certain traditions — exchanging presents, lighting the menorah (candelabra), eating potato latkes — are pretty much universal, it seems that all families who mark the holiday have memories that are special to them alone.

Longtime Laurelton resident Candee Sheppard’s fondest recollection of Chanukah centers around a very special gift.

“When I was either 7 or 8, I had a beautiful bride doll and I asked my parents for a groom doll to match,” she recalled. “Well, it seems that no one made a groom doll. So, my father actually went to the Ideal toy factory and had them custom-make a boy doll.”

It wasn’t easy. “They cut his hair, shaved down the chest and omitted the blushing cheeks and makeup,” Sheppard said. “But he was naked.”

So, her mother found a seamstress who handmade a tuxedo and top hat and shoes. “I really did feel so special that my parents did that for me,” Sheppard said. “When it came to Chanukah gifts, [my parents] really went the extra mile.”

Alex Mermelstein grew up in Flushing, ruing the lack of elaborate fanfare for Chanukah that is so typical of other holiday celebrations.

“We always would walk around the neighborhood, looking at other people’s Christmas decorations,” he recalled. “Years later, I married a non-Jewish woman. Now, we celebrate both. We have a menorah right next to our Christmas tree.”

For next year, Mermelstein is already planning to incorporate “nice, big, extravagant decorations” into his holiday plans. “As the years go by, I’m going to make it bigger and bigger.”

His mother, Judith Mermelstein, of Hillcrest, is just happy that she can “light a menorah without risking getting shot.”

She explained: “In Auschwitz, my mother-in-law told me, the prisoners made a menorah out of a potato, hollowing out little holes for the lights, using threads from their clothing for wicks. It must have been very important to them to sacrifice a potato like that, or maybe they ate it after the eighth day. If they had been discovered, they could have been shot. At that point, I don’t think they cared.”

Sometimes you don’t even have to be Jewish to celebrate Chanukah. Just ask Melanie Lee of East Elmhurst.

“I’m a Christian,” she said, “but I gained an appreciation of the Jewish people.” So, one year, she and her family celebrated “Thanksgivukkah,” complete with turkey stuffed with challah bread, sweet potato latkes and, of course, a menorah at the center of the table.

Happy Chanukah to all, and to all a good eight nights.