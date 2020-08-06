Theaters are closed but film fans can watch some movies outside of their own homes again.
It’s a blast from the past as people can go to a drive-in theater at the New York Hall of Science from Aug. 12 to Oct. 25.
Rooftop Films partnered with the Hall of Science and Museum of the Moving Image to make watching movies in public a reality.
The community aspect of seeing a movie has been missing since theaters closed, said Elizabeth Slagus, director of public programs for the Hall of Science.
“Both the ability to go out and see movies and to see them with other people that we don’t know,” she said.
“Tesla,” showing Aug. 13, sees Ethan Hawke playing inventor Nikola Tesla as he works on his electrical system.
“The Last Out,” screening Aug. 14, covers three young Cuban baseball players who leave their families and risk exile to train in Central America to chase their dreams of playing in the major leagues.
The 2015 action film “Mad Max: Fury Road” was a hit with audiences and critics. Starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, the movie, showing Aug. 15, sees a war captain fleeing the forces of a warlord in a post-apocalyptic desert wasteland.
A children’s classic, “The Muppet Movie,” will be screened Aug. 16. The 1979 comedy sees Kermit the Frog make his way from a Florida swamp to Hollywood.
Rodrigo Ruiz Patteron’s “Summer White,” showing Aug. 20, focuses on a 13-year-old whose world revolves around his mother and how things begin to change when she brings home a new boyfriend.
Documentary film fans can see “Mayor,” on Aug. 21, about Musa Hadid, the Christian mayor of Ramallah whose goal is to end the occupation of the Palestinian territories.
A staple for sci-fi film buffs, Stanely Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” will be screened on Aug. 30.
Each movie begins at 8:30 p.m. with access opening an hour earlier.
Bicycles, motorcycles, scooters, convertibles without roofs, cars with trailer attachments, passenger vans with seven or more seats, buses, RVs and long wheelbase vans are all prohibited. Taller vehicles will be parked towards the rear of the venue so as not to block the views of smaller cars.
A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Elmcor, a nonprofit organization that provides support for communities in the borough hit hardest by the pandemic.
Tickets are $35 per car with up to five passengers. Two passengers per car is recommended as visibility may not be ideal in the back seats of smaller cars. Viewers are advised to only leave their cars if they need to use the bathroom. Attendees and staff are required to wear a mask during the check-in process and whenever they are not in the vehicle.
Tickets are only available online by going to rooftopfilms.com/drivein/queens.
“Theaters allow people to come together to see things,” Slagus said. “You can hear other people’s laughter. I think that sense of community is a big sense of what people are missing.”
