Take children in grades 3 through 5, add writing and artistic talent and a love of Queens history and you have the 23rd annual Art & History Contest sponsored by the Queens Historical Society.
Students within the borough are invited to draw or paint a picture of a building, park, monument or landmark that appeals to them, include a brief essay on the back and send it to the society to compete for gift cards.
“We invite school children to get engaged in their communities and find a landmark that is significant to them and their neighborhoods,” said Jeran Halfpap, the Historical Society’s education and outreach coordinator. “Include the submission form, which is on our website and an essay on the landmark.”
He said between 30 and 50 students typically enter. There are first through third prizes for each grade of $50, $30 and $20 gift cards.
The picture can be done in pencil, colored pencil, crayons or watercolors. Each entry must include:
• the artwork on an 8.5-by-11-inch piece of paper;
• an essay of at least one paragraph describing the building, park, monument or landmark and why it was chosen with the name of their school (home school students also are eligible) attached with a paper clip;
• the completed entry form taped or glued to the back of the artwork; and
• the $1 processing fee paper clipped to the artwork.
Throughout the history of the contest, most submissions have sent in by the students’ teachers. But Halfpap said with the recent order closing schools, any student can follow the practice long used by home-schooled students of just mailing or delivering it to the Queens Historical Society, Attn: Eduction/Art Contest, 143-35 37 Ave., Flushing, NY 11354.
Halfpap said all entries will be judged by Historical Society staff and board members.
An awards reception is scheduled for 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on May 16 at the society’s home at the historic Kingsland Homestead.
Halfpap said all entries become property of the society.
“They all go into our permanent collection,” he said.
