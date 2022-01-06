When the cornerstone of Flushing Town Hall was laid in June 1862, the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” — written four month earlier — was just catching on.
The big number that year was Stephen Foster’s still-unforgettable “The Merry, Merry Month of May.”
Today, 160 years later, the cornerstone of Flushing Town Hall is the music called jazz.
The latest chapter is a show next Friday night by pianist Bill Charlap, winner of a Grammy in 2016 for accompanying Tony Bennett on an album of Jerome Kern songs called “The Silver Lining.” (It was his first Grammy, Bennett’s 18th.)
Those who can’t make the Jan. 14 concert in person can watch it live on YouTube, with details at flushingtownhall.org.
Reconstituted in 1990 as a center for bringing the world’s art and culture to Queens, FTH has increasingly been programmed to reflect the Korean and Chinese population of the surrounding Flushing neighborhood.
“But jazz is an anchor of the program we present,” said Ellen Kodadek, the hall’s executive and artistic director.
The story of jazz at FTH stretches back 30 years more or less, when what is now the hall’s L-shaped art gallery on the main floor was opened as a jazz club.
Called Jazz Live, the club featured performances by Donald Byrd, Bross Townsend and Ron Carter.
At the time, according to the hall’s website, the 308-seat auditorium was still being renovated.
“When I got here, it was a bare stage,” said Clyde Bullard. “No curtains, lights, nothing.”
It would be fair to call Bullard the father of jazz at Flushing Town Hall, except that it was his actual father — the legendary record executive and DJ Clarence “C.B.” Bullard — who put the first shows together at the landmark hall.
The elder Bullard, head of jazz promotion at Atlantic Records during its heyday in 1970s and ’80s, is credited with helping to get the careers of Roberta Flack, Paula Abdul and Donny Hathaway, among others, off the ground.
CB died in 1997. The following year, Clyde became the impresario of jazz at FTH, and he has done just about every jazz show there since.
Queens, of course, played a huge role in the history of the music as the welcoming home to such stars as Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong and John Coltrane. But truth be told, those stars slept and raised their families here but rarely, if ever, played in Queens. There was virtually no place to hear their music in the borough other than the radio, until the Bullards came along.
“Flushing Town Hall is now the one organization in Queens that consistently produced world-class jazz — every year, all year,” said Clyde. “The same musicians performing in Manhattan and Harlem, you can see at Flushing Town Hall.”
Any jazz fan will tell you the list of musicians he has brought here is impressive: Marian McPartland, Clark Terry, Barry Harris, Randy Weston, John Hendricks, Jimmy Heath, Jimmy Cobb, Billy Taylor and Eddie Palmieri.
He was instrumental in creating FTH’s two mainstay productions each year: the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters concert in November and the Queens Jazz Orchestra show in June. Before Covid, both were perennial sellouts. (These days, the hall is operating at half capacity, 150 seats.)
““Why Clyde?” said Kodadek. “Because he grew up on the knee of just about every jazz figure in the world.”
“He knows our jazz audience, he knows the artists and, most important, he knows the hall.
“That’s why Clyde. He’s awesome.”
