Joe DiStefano, Queens’ best-known foodie, is negotiating the signature food of Nepal, momos — steamed dumplings served in soup or with a dipping sauce.
Without some practice, momos can be awkward to eat without dropping something down your front.
In a new YouTube series about Queens cuisine, DiStefano manages to gobble momos in three different restaurants without a drip or a stain — talking to the camera the whole time about the subtle differences among types of the Himalayan fast food.
“I love talking about food in Queens on camera,” said the author of “111 Places in Queens That you Must Not Miss,” a bible of the borough’s cuisine.
Episode 1 of “Queens Borough Buffet” debuted last month with a sprightly video that follows DiStefano, first, to two established momo restaurants in Jackson Heights — Nepali Bhanchha Ghar at 75th Street and Roosevelt Avenue and Lhasa Tibetan Restaurant, at 76-03 37 Ave.
Bhanchha Ghar is the perennial winner of the Momo Crawl, an annual neighborhood competition, and Lhasa is the famed “restaurant behind the cellphone store” that moved after a fire last year.
The episode then visits Queens Bully, the young-at-heart Forest Hill gastropub on Queens Boulevard and 76th Road, where the Himalayan fast food has been reinvented as a — surprise!— West Indian dish.
“That’s the beauty of Queens,” said Di-Stefano. “You can do that. Authenticity in Queens is a moving target.”
If foodies have long recognized Queens for its bewildering smorgasbord of ethnic food, TV has been a little slower getting to the table.
Anthony Bourdain did a worthy hour on Queens a few years ago for his CNN food series, “Parts Unknown.” Still, it barely scratched the surface.
“World’s Borough Buffet” is the brainchild of Queens Bully co-owner Rohan Aggarwal, who plans to produce a new show every month on a different, iconic Queens dish.
Aggarwal initially wanted a web production that would promote the Queens-centric menu of his bar. But it also highlights other eating places where the dishes that made the borough famous got their start.
“The idea is to shed light on some other business and then bring it back here,” he said, ending with how Queens Bully remodels the dish.
Raised in Flushing — his father owned several Indian eateries — and living now in Kew Gardens, Aggarwal grew up seeing Queens as a batch of neighborhoods and groups that had little in common and rarely connected.
“Queens always lacked unity, I thought,” he said.
“We’re in a different world now,” he continued. “It’s not about competition any more. We know what it is to survive through this pandemic. From small taco trucks to noodle shops to us, we feed off each other now.”
The episodes are short — three and half minutes or so — designed to be seen on cell phones and to grab attention quickly.
“What can you do in 30 seconds to make them travel here? That’s all you get,” Aggarwal said.
He confesses to spending much of his off time watching food TV. “I can watch food shows all day,” he said. (His favorite is the YouTube series by rapper Action Bronson, also a Flushing kid.)
Future “World’s Borough Buffet” episodes will focus on Pad Thai, Biryani, meatball parmesan, gyros and noodle soup.
“In Queens, we are lucky,” the restaurant owner said. “We are in a land where food is golden.”
