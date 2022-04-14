From bubbles you can blow with little plastic wands to bubble baths you can take to relax your weary bones, those magical, mystical orbs seem to hold a fascination for young and old alike.
But few if any have turned their interest in those delicate creations into a full-time career to the extent that theater actor, director, magician and clown Enrico Pezzoli has.
And his latest spectacle, “B-Underwater Bubble Show,” now on a cross-country tour, is making a stop at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts’ Colden Auditorium at Queens College in Flushing for one performance only on April 24.
Subtitled “The Unexpected Journey of Mr. B in the Colourful Underwater World of Bubblelandia,” the show is said to be set in a place in which “millions of bubbles of all shapes and colors will swallow you and transport you” into a “parallel universe of joy and freedom.”
The performance blends drama, mime, dance, puppetry, juggling, sand art and magic. In short, it has something for everyone. And, according to Pezzoli, audiences tend to range in age from 5 to 80. “We see the full family,” he said. “It’s very nice!”
In a recent telephone interview, he explained that he had been inspired by performances by Cirque du Soleil, the Canadian-based circus-style entertainment.
“We knew from the beginning, before it became the multimillion-dollar enterprise that it is today, that we liked their style, the colors, and the courage they had in changing the rules,” Pezzoli said.
How he chose bubbles as his show’s focus is a tale unto itself.
Born in Italy, Pezzoli married a woman named Dace Pecoli, a native of Latvia, where the couple settled in 1997.
Pezzoli found it difficult to find employment there, particularly as an actor, because of the language barrier.
“We had to find some silent work,” he said. “We started with magic. We wanted something interactive and entertaining. We were looking for something different.”
One day he and his wife were at a street festival where they happened to catch a clown creating “bubbles as big as balloons,” Pezzoli recalled.
“I didn’t even know it was possible to make such big bubbles,” Pezzoli said. “I started thinking, ‘We could mix bubbles with magic.’“
The couple developed a specialty act around that concept, one that ran a scant 15 minutes. But it took them to 45 countries all around the world, Pezzoli said.
What began 20 years ago has since been expanded into a full-length spectacle, one that features audience participation and includes laser technologies, snow cannons, soap bubble tornadoes, theatrical fog and optical illusions. Original music was composed for the show by Latvian composer Valdis Zilvers.
His creation has earned Pezzoli much acclaim, including an invitation to appear on the main stage in a segment of the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics.
As with most performers, Pezzoli and his troupe (the current show features six performers, all from Latvia) were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
They had made just five of 45 scheduled stops on what was to be their fifth tour around the United States when it all came to an abrupt halt.
He and his wife used the time off to open a theater in Latvia in November of 2020. No sooner had it opened than it had to shut down because of the virus. “It was a disaster,” Pezzoli said. The theater remained closed until about one month ago.
Now, he said, is the ideal time for family entertainment to make a comeback. “People need to go to a performance and relax,” he said. And American audiences are always among the best, he added.
Colden Auditorium is located at 153-49 Reeves Ave. The performance on April 24 is at 3 p.m., with tickets running from $29 to $42. Adults and children 5 and older must show proof of full vaccination. Children under 5 are permitted to attend, in a recent change of policy, with masks recommended.
For more information, call (718) 793-8080 or visit kupferbergcenter.org.
