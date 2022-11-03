Stepping into the large bright blue and white tent feels like stepping into another reality. You are immediately greeted by friendly faces, the distinct smell of sugar and butter from concessions, eye-catching brightly colored lights and the sound of amazing live music. When you take a seat, the goal of Circus Vazquez is making you feel like part of the family. Judging by the audience reactions after a recent show, the circus accomplishes that goal.
“Everything started with my grandparents. I’m part of the third generation,” Ringmaster Memo Vazquez of the Circus Vazquez, also known as Circo Hermanos Vázquez, explained to the Queens Chronicle. The family circus started in 1969 in Mexico City, and came to the United States in 1993. “I was an acrobat and I worked with tigers when we used to have those, but now I’m the ringmaster. This is my life.”
The circus you see today, which is running through Dec. 11 next to Citi Field, is definitely different from the one Vazquez’s grandparents founded. “The biggest difference is in the technology and the tents we have now. They are bigger, fireproof and waterproof, and they are air-conditioned or heated depending on the weather. And we have a lot of technology that we did not originally have, with the advanced lighting and sound. So we keep the traditions intact — one ring, a live orchestra — but added modern aspects, and audiences will see that.”
The live orchestra, which supplies the music and sound effects for every act, is among the many brilliant wonders the circus has to offer. Audience members who love to laugh will be delighted by the unique comedy of famed Italian clown Fumagalli, who makes appearances throughout the show. Ukraine’s Bingo Troupe, whose members escaped the war in Ukraine to join the circus this season, leave audience members in awe with their dreamy aerial stunts and dances. In one act, two women from the group balance on each other while in the air, leaving jaws dropped. Jan and Carolina, a brother-sister act, impress audiences on a Rolla Bolla balance board. The Super Tumblers do a variety of gymnastics, and rely heavily on audience engagement and interaction. Some lucky members of the crowd even get to be a prop in the stunts.
In one highlight of the show, a Colombian motorcyclist group called the X-Metal Riders circle each other and narrowly avoid contact in what is essentially a giant metal hamster ball, aptly titled the “Globe of Death.” In another astonishing act, Duo Vanegas perform gravity-defying stunts on the Wheel of Wonder, leaving the awe-stricken audience on the edge of their seats.
Circus Vazquez leans into the family experience by offering photo opportunities with some of the performers, both during intermission and after the show. There are a variety of concessions, including beverages, popcorn and cotton candy, as well as light-up toys and glow sticks. These can all be bought before the show or at intermission.
Queens is the final destination for this season of Circus Vazquez, but the ringmaster says it is sure to return.
“The fourth generation of the family is very involved,” he explained. “We’ll be performing as long as we can, and in the future, they want to keep it going, too.” The love for both the family business and the act of circus performing makes Circus Vazquez feel like a tradition with no end in sight.
Circus Vazquez is celebrating its 20th year performing in New York City and is running with shows every day for the next five weeks. The Big Top is next to Citi Field, at 123-01 Roosevelt Ave. For tickets and more information, visit circusvazquez.com.
