Any gardener can tell you the joy, and work, do not end when the summer ends, not around Labor Day when society says fall begins and not at the autumn equinox when science says so.
And at the Queens Botanical Garden, there are plenty of ways to experience the joy of growing things for the rest of September. The QBG is also glad to put you to work maintaining and improving its grounds if you wish to volunteer.
“With Fall almost upon us, we will be marking the changing season with a number of exciting public events here at the garden,” QBG Public Programs Director Wei Du said over email, citing Apples and Honey Day, NYC Audubon’s bird walk and the garden’s seasonal tour, as well as crafting and picking up produce at the farm stand. “It’s always a great time to visit Queens Botanical Garden!”
Apples and Honey Day promises to be sweet. It’ll be celebrated from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, with themed crafts, lawn games, music, apple and honey tastings, local beer and cider and the chance to meet a beekeeper. T-Klez will play danceable klezmer music at 12:45 and 3:15, while Dance Entropy will perform at 2. The event is free with garden admission.
The bird walk with NYC Audubon is set for 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Attendees will spot and identify birds and learn how the garden provides them resources such as water, shelter and insects to eat. That event costs $11.49 on top of admission, or $9.39 for QBG members.
A week later, from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday the 23rd, the garden will host one of its seasonal walking tours, highlighting the flora and fauna on its 39 acres. The fee is the same as for the bird walk.
The QBG also hosts a number of recurring events that will run through September. The garden’s one-acre farm, which produced more than 6,000 pounds of food last year, is open each Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Come tour the Farm and visit the farm stand, where you can purchase produce and tea bags, fresh off the Farm, on a pay-what-you-can sliding scale,” the QBG says on its website. There’s no charge to visit beyond regular garden admission.
If you’re agriculturally inclined and want to get in a workout too, you can even do some volunteer work on the farm, each Tuesday and Wednesday in September from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“Depending on the season and need, garden activities might include raking, mulching, weeding, planting, garden bed maintenance, pruning, harvesting, and more,” the QBG says. “Volunteers learn how to foster a farm ecosystem and grow healthy crops!”
Pitching in is free, naturally, but registration is required.
One can also do volunteer work involving the QBG’s compost site — weeding, mulching, planting, applying compost and gardening — though there’s only one day left for that: Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Another event that does run all month is Storytime & Craft. Seasonally themed and family-friendly, the event is held each Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lastly, the QBG is hosting an event focused on women’s and children’s health from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Details on that, and all the garden’s events, are posted online at queensbotanical.org. One can even get a glimpse at October’s events. Hint: Some involve large orange gourds. But we’re not there just yet. Things are still green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.