Queens has been home to many notable figures over the centuries, from music greats like Louis Armstrong, Cyndi Lauper and Simon and Garfunkel to media moguls like Al Roker and Gwen Ifill to political powerhouses like Nancy Reagan, Justice Antonin Scalia and Founding Father Rufus King.
Streets and buildings honor many of the greats but there are countless hidden figures who made history after coming from every corner of the World’s Borough.
In the new book “Famous People of Queens,” borough aficionado Rob MacKay compiles hundreds of Queens overachievers from the worlds of acting, business, music, politics, science, sports and religion. A special chapter is dedicated to fallen war heroes and social justice activists.
MacKay said he’s always the person to point out if it’s a Queens native in a movie or playing in a basketball game.
“I’ve always just been really proud of Queens,” said Mackay, who lives in Sunnyside and runs public relations, marketing and tourism for the Queens Economic Development Corp.
“I just love the fact that people that make it famous or that do well come from Queens,” he told the Chronicle. “They make me proud, too.”
Therefore, he says, he was always “destined” to write this book, which was printed on Feb. 6 by Arcadia Publishing.
The book, which took him countless weekends of research, features over 200 images accompanied by informative captions. Many of the shots are gems, from archives like the Library of Congress, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and even the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library.
The book isn’t just Queens history but U.S. history as well. MacKay sought to include human-interest stories throughout.
Among those included is biochemist Marie Daly, the first African American to receive a doctorate from Columbia University and the first African-American woman in the United States to earn one in chemistry, which she did in 1947.
Daly was born in Corona, and before Columbia received her bachelor’s degree from Queens College. Her life’s work included research on digestion, cholesterol, protein synthesis and smoking.
About the same time, Jonas Salk was studying polio, for which he later developed the first successful vaccine.
Salk’s family lived for a time in Arverne, and he attended Townsend Harris High School and became a doctor by 25.
Aside from musicians, athletes, TV stars and business people, a chapter is dedicated to local heroes including childhood friends Thomas Noonan of Sunnyside and Robert O’Malley of Woodside.
Noonan enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve and was killed dragging wounded soldiers to safety during the Vietnam War.
O’Malley was a U.S. Marine Corps sergeant in Vietnam. In a dramatic wartime action, he jumped into a trench, attacked the Viet Cong with a rifle and grenades, and killed eight of them. Despite being wounded, he led his squad to help another unit suffering many casualties.
Both men received Congressional Medals of Honor and Purple Hearts.
MacKay marveled at how two men from the same ZIP code were awarded Congressional Medals of Honor.
Queens has among the greatest number of veterans in New York, and Woodside is said to have had the most casualties during Vietnam of any place in the country.
“I got emotional,” said MacKay. “I teared up writing about some of these people’s lives.”
He will be presenting the book on March 3 with the Richmond Hill Historical Society and on March 14 at Astoria Bookshop.
“Famous People of Queens” is available at arcadiapublishing.com for $23.99.
