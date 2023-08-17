If you’re a fan of live theatrical performances, particularly those of the very brief kind, the place to be on Aug. 19 is the Queens Library’s Astoria branch, where the Equity Library Theatre Summer Play Festival gets under way at 1 p.m. for one performance only. Seating is very limited.
According to the festival’s guiding light, Johnny Culver, plays were submitted by authors both near and far, including one who calls the borough home.
Nicholas Bompart’s contribution to the festival is a 10-minute piece entitled, “Some Like to Talk,” which, he explained in a recent telephone interview, is about “a sex worker who unintentionally is involved in a crime.” He also promised an ending with a twist.
Bompart explained that the two-character dramedy is “based on true-ish events.”
A resident of Forest Hills, Bompart has been developing a name for himself as both playwright and actor; he saw his first script produced around eight years ago, when he was 22 years old. He indicated that he’s having quite a banner summer, with no fewer than five of his plays being performed at various venues between July and August.
“I write a lot and I submit everywhere,” he said. He’s “looking to expand” his horizons and hopes to see his writing performed not only in the theater but on television and film, as well.
The borough is also represented in the festival by Alexis Tandit, who is performing a monologue that she describes as “heartbreaking.”
In the piece, entitled “The Pink Dress,” she embodies the mother of a child who dies as an infant. As described by Tandit, “The dress comes off the clothesline after washing, floats into the sky and disappears.” She addresses the audience and asks if anyone in attendance can tell her what that means.
In search of a deeper understanding of the piece herself, she contacted the playwright, Christopher Woods, who told her it was a true story.
“That helped me,” the Bayside resident said.
The daughter of a former showgirl and once a classmate of actress Fran Drescher in a theater program at Hillcrest High School, Tandit said she is not fazed by having to appear onstage alone when performing a monologue.
“I’ve been dancing since the age of 9,” she said, but, rest assured, there’s no dancing in her current role.
Culver said he began the summer festival in 2010. Unlike many in the entertainment business, he refused to allow Covid-19 to interfere with his production schedule, so he presented the festival virtually. This year’s event, which runs for three weekends including two in Manhattan, features a total of 35 short works. Several will be featured in Astoria.
As has been the festival’s custom, there is no unifying theme. “It’s totally up in the air,” Culver said. Scenes cover multiple genres, from comedy to drama, and one piece even includes a song, a rarity for a one-act play.
The festival is important, Culver said, “especially in Astoria,” given the dearth of theatrical venues in western Queens.
Saturday’s performance begins at 1 p.m. at the library, located at 14-01 Astoria Blvd., and runs for approximately one hour. Admission is free. For further information, call (718) 278-2220.
