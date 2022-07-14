The George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park has long been home to some of the borough’s most engaging public concerts and events, particularly in the summer months. It has been a site for many groups, such as the Queens Symphony Orchestra and those participating in the Queensborough Dance Festival, to make their mark on Queens’ artistic and cultural scene over the years.
Joining their ranks next Saturday, July 23, is the Forest Park Summer Outdoor Festival, which will feature performances from several Queens-based dance and singing groups. The event begins at 3:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
According to Kitty Lin Shum, who has been coordinating the festival, members of the four groups performing — the Whitestone Aerobic Dance Group, Morning Music and Dance Group, Chinese Zhi-Qing Association Chorus and the Elmhurst-based Amazing Grace Performance Group — live throughout the borough. Most of those members, she said, are senior citizens, many of whom are Chinese women.
Shum has been a member of the Whitestone Aerobic Dance Group for a few years now, and is vice president of the Zhi-Qing Chorus. Over the years, she’s visited rehearsals with several of the other participating groups, too, and therefore, had the contacts to bring them together for their upcoming show.
“The reason we would like to do this is just to express our talents as seniors and show our traditional way of life and culture, to let the public know that we still have that beautiful mind to carry on our Chinese way of lifestyle,” Shum said. “Every movement is expressed to other people — that is so neat and beautiful.”
In addition to those four groups, the festival will also include a performance from solo artist Fernando Blanco (known professionally as “Bianco”), a soloist and composer. An immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Blanco sings in numerous languages, including Chinese, French and Italian, among others. On top of his own musical endeavours, he previously worked with Queens Theatre.
In preparation for the festival, the performers have been practicing their moves and memorizing music in their respective groups throughout the borough. Shum added that several of the groups have gotten “uniforms” for the July 23 show, members paying for them with their own money. The Morning Music and Dance Group — which is based in Woodhaven — gathers in the park for its rehearsals early (as the name would suggest), starting at 8 a.m.
For the most part, the festival will focus on Chinese folk dance and music (one routine from the Elmhurst Sisters Dance Group will feature fans, for instance), though not exclusively. The Zhi-Qing Chorus is set to perform “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel,” as well as “Les Feuilles Mortes,” made famous by Yves Montand.
The Whitestone Aerobic Dance Group will make its first performance since the onset of the pandemic, which Shum sees as a chance to get active. But all four groups share a desire to prioritize their physical and mental health through movement. “Every movement from our dance is always helping our health get better,” Shum said.
