Three performers who have benefited from Louis Armstrong’s legacy will headline a tribute to the late jazz legend and Corona resident in Flushing on April 1.
The performance is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Kupferberg Center for the Arts on the campus of Queens College. It is sponsored by the Louis Armstrong House Museum & Archives in Corona, and is part of the organization’s Armstrong Now initiative.
Selections will include modern and reimagined interpretations of some of Armstrong’s greatest works.
The program will he headlined by pianist Matthew Whitaker, drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. and dancer Alain “Hurrikane” Lauture. All three are past or present Armstrong Now artists-in-residence.
Other performers will include Liany Mateo on bass, percussionist Ivan Llanes, drummer Johnny Steele, guitarist Marcos Robinson, dancer Gianna Theodore and vocalist Milton Suggs.
Lauture, who also is a dance instructor with the Ailey Extension of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, told the Chronicle this week that everything for his performance was just about ready.
“Everything is choreographed,” he said. “We just have to practice on the stage we’ll be using.” He has performed with Whitaker before, including at Lincoln Center in Manhattan, as both received their artist-in-residence appointments in the same year.
“You write a letter and they choose from among the many who apply,” he said.
Owens, who also is an accomplished producer, just returned from a European concert tour, has performed on Grammy-award winning albums. He is a faculty member in the jazz studies program at the famed Juilliard School, which he attended as a student. He also teaches music business courses.
Whitaker received his first keyboard at age 3 and taught himself to play the organ at 9. Aside from Lincoln Center he has performed at the Apollo Theater, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, and the Newport, Monterey and Telluride jazz festivals. He has played in more than a dozen countries.
Lauture said teaching comes more naturally to him when he thinks less about instructing than about sharing his love of dance with his students.
He first fell in love with the art while majoring in visual communications in college. Like an aspiring baseball player can dream of one day joining the Mets, he said dancers dream of joining groups like Alvin Ailey.
“It’s still dream,” he said.
Tickets are $25, and can be purchased at kupferbergcenter.org; or by calling the box office at (718) 793-8080 Tuesday through Saturday. The box office also is open one hour prior to all events.
The center is located at 153-49 Reeves Ave. near the Horace Harding Expressway. Parking is available on site.
All venues at the center are accessible.
Masks are no longer required. The center’s Covid recommendations and other information can be found online at kupferbergcenter.org.
