Art and culture go hand-in-hand. When searching for inspiration, artists will often reach into their heritage. Asian-American art is its own kind of culture. Though racial diversity is prominent in today’s society, it can be a struggle to accurately define the Asian-American experience. In her book “Minor Feelings,” poet Cathy Park Hong considers how Asian-American subjectivity is shrouded in shame, inferiority and invisibility. This is especially poignant with the disturbing rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans. These issues are not usually reflected in art surrounding Asian-American identity.
“I think the question of Asian-American identity is an urgent one right now, but it’s also something that has been this long conversation over many generations,” said Herb Tam, the curator and director of the Museum of Chinese in America. He was asked by Louise Weinberg and Maria Pio, co-directors of the Godwin-Ternbach Museum, to curate the exhibit “Understatements: Lost & Found in Asian America.”
“There are a lot of art exhibitions that have tried to amplify the voices of Asian Americans, trying to create a bigger platform. Those were definitely necessary, but they also didn’t capture the complex feelings of what it’s like to be Asian in America, which are quieter, more reserved and subtle feelings. Maybe the kind of things that go unspoken,” Tam explained.
Upon agreeing to curate the exhibit, Tam visited multiple art galleries, spoke to artist friends, and networked to find the puzzle pieces that fit together to make up the exhibit. “I wanted to create a group of intergenerational artists — some young, and some that are more experienced.”
The exhibition was assembled with creations from the minds of eight artists: Mika Agari, Emmy Catedral, Xingjian Ding, Kiani Ferris, Megan Mi-Ai Lee, Jeremy Yuto Nakamura, Sharmistha Ray and Yu-Wen Wu. These artists encourage close readings of their work, which reflects upon the nuances of Asian-American culture and subjectivity. They used a variety of mediums: paint on canvas, ceramics, paper sketches and more — including rice glued onto wood panels to create a beautiful yet complex abstract image, in art by Kiani Ferris.
Sharmistha Ray’s “Blindspot” series contains multiple small works on sketchbook paper, engaging language and color to mark time and essence.
“It’s rare to see an exhibition about Asian identities that is inclusive of many Asias, but also one that doesn’t frame identity through a few familiar stereotypes of what it means to be Asian in America,” Ray said via email. “I appreciate that the curatorial vision is one that distills the quieter moments of otherness and othering, focusing on how we see ourselves rather than how we are seen.”
Megan Mi-Ai Lee’s contribution to the exhibit deals with the social possibilities within built environments that push against conventional expectations. Her train seat-inspired piece, “Place for Two Ponytails to Touch,” is based on an anecdote in which her ponytail brushed that of another passenger over a seat. “This encounter seemed to really activate the space around the train seat, which is supposedly built to create discrete units for individual bodies. I’m interested in thinking about the voids created around these objects, and how they can function as set pieces,” Lee said. Another piece in her collection features a set of bronze eyelashes. Through this, she is commenting on identity by making a light, disposable object heavy and more permanent.
“Understatements: Lost & Found in Asian America” is a CUNY Queens College School of Arts initiative, running at the college’s Godwin-Ternbach Museum through Jan. 6, 2023. Admission is free to the public. For more information, visit gtmuseum.org.
