Art drawn from nature doesn’t hibernate at QBG

Spring is still a few weeks away, but a brand-new art exhibit has sprung up at Queens Botanical Garden, where it will remain on display in the Visitor & Administration Building through March 22.

More accurately, it’s a “greatest hits” collection, culled from the creative minds and hands of two dozen artists whose works have graced the QBG over the past 10 years.

“Art in the Garden: Recollections: Highlights from Our Permanent Collection” is open to the public, like the Garden, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. every day except Mondays. Admission to both the Garden (through March) and the gallery is free.

The diverse works “visualize our mission of connecting people, plants, and cultures through a multitude of media, subjects and inspirations,” a posted introduction to the exhibit indicates.

According to the Garden’s public programs manager, Dylan House, many of the artists represented are from Queens.

Near the entrance is a striking three-dimensional piece by Tatiana Arocha, an artist who specializes in working with a monochrome palette.

Arocha’s website says that her work “serves as a reminder of the historical and continued exploitation of natural ecosystems.” Her art, she says, “is rooted in my layered relationship to the bio-political and vulnerable landscapes I grew up exploring.”

This is evidenced in the piece on display, a giant wishbone-shaped branch with an assortment of birds superimposed upon it.

At the time the piece was created, Arocha had an exhibit on display in both the gallery and on the grounds, House explained.

“The birds were outdoors, attached to trees in the Garden,” added QBG Education Manager Dina Matzner. “We had a scavenger hunt for the public to interact with the exhibit.”

One of the goals of the gallery, in fact, is to engage the public as much as possible, Matzner said.

Another work is the brainchild of Frank Buddingh, a tree expert who uses trees as a conductor to reconnect people with nature. According to House, Buddingh often gives tours at the Garden.

He creates artwork out of different tree parts. Now on display is a piece that looks like an acorn but is actually a seed pod from a tree, House said.

One of the more unusual-looking works is by Fulbright scholar Jane Ingram Allen, who uses natural elements to create handmade paper. In fact, it is said she considers nature a partner in her work.

Crafted from materials collected in the Garden, the piece consists of six square panels, arranged in two vertical rows. Matzner described it as “very textural.”

Turkish artist Serkan Altinoz experiments with water and its many possibilities, fusing traditional craft and contemporary art. Many of his works are devoted to the natural world. Trained from childhood in paper marbling, he went through an elaborate process to create the work on display, which looks like three yellow feathers arranged in the shape of the letter “Y.” As explained by the curators, the piece is the result of painting solvents onto the surface of a body of water and then transferring them onto a canvas.

Another attraction is a photographic depiction called “Artists in Action,” which focuses on the processes involved in the creation of some of the exhibit’s pieces.

The closing reception for “Art in the Garden: Recollections” is set for March 22 from 2 to 4 p.m., and the public is invited.

Admission to the QBG is free through March. From April through October, it is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, $2 for children 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and under.

